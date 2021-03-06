Women’s Day 2021: Safety tips for your Facebook and Instagram accounts

Women's Day 2021: How to stay safe on Facebook and Instagram. In this photos a 3D printed Facebook logo is placed on a computer motherboard. (Image: Reuters)

While the internet has given women many opportunities, it can also be a space where many feel unsafe given the harassment that it is all too common. On social media platforms, harassment and safety is a major concern for women. From strangers messaging on Facebook to unwanted comments on Instagram photos, there are several problems that women face when navigating social media. Ahead of women’s day 2021, here are safety tips from Facebook and Instagram to stay safe on both platforms.

Tips for keeping your account safe on Facebook

2-Factor authentication and omitting unrecognised logins

This is important to ensure that your account is not compromised or accessed by anyone else. Facebook recommends that you should not share your profile password with anyone, and ‘Two-factor Authentication’ is an extra layer of security. Women can also enable ‘Unrecognised Login Alerts’ to keep a track of any unauthorised logins.

To enable two-factor authentication, go to Settings > Security and Login > Use two-factor authentication > Edit > Enable > Close.

To set up the login alerts, go to Settings > Security and Login > Get alerts about unrecognised logins > Edit > Choose the types of alerts (example email alerts) > Save Changes. You can also set up two-factor authentication on Instagram to keep that account secure.

Locking your Facebook profile is a good option for most women. (Image source: Facebook) Locking your Facebook profile is a good option for most women. (Image source: Facebook)

Lock your profile to any outsiders

If you are worried about strangers, accessing your profile and stealing photos which are publicly visible, then locking your profile is important from a safety perspective. When you lock your profile, anyone who is not your Facebook friend will no longer be able to access any photos or posts on your timeline. This also means they will not be able to download these either.

Open Facebook Mobile App, tap on your profile and tap the three dot menu icon next to ‘Add to Story’.

Tap on Lock Profile option and tap on OK.

Choose who sees what on your Facebook timeline

When you update your status or post photos on Facebook, you can restrict the audience by relying on the “Audience Selector” tool. Facebook lets you choose from sharing with everyone, which means it is available publicly, or you can share with just your friends or even a select group of friends.

While posting, below your name, you will see the ‘Audience Selector’ option.

Click on it and choose which audience would you like your post to be visible to.

You can also change the setting after posting. Tap at the top right of the post, edit the post’s privacy settings and selecting a new audience.

Tips to stay safe on Instagram

Women’s Day 2021: Keeping your Instagram private is one good way of ensuring safety. (Image credit : Pixabay) Women’s Day 2021: Keeping your Instagram private is one good way of ensuring safety. (Image credit : Pixabay)

Keep your Insta account private

If privacy and safety are a concern on Instagram, then switching to a private account is better. Only those who are approved can follow your account and they have to request to see your account. Your content is visible to approved followers only. Private accounts also let users decide who can comment on their post. Further, the user can turn off the “Show Activity Status” so that your friends can’t see when you are online.

Follow these steps to make account private:

#Go to your profile page on Instagram.

#Tap in the top right, then tap the Settings, which has four lines.

#Tap Privacy, then tap Account Privacy.

#Tap next to Private Account to make your account private.

Share Insta-Stories with close friends

Women can create a ‘Close Friends’ list and share their ‘Story’ with only people in this list. You can add and remove people from this list at any time. Instagram does not notify people when they are added or removed from this list.

Filter out Comments

This is an important tool to ensure that comments, which are offensive or intended to bully or harass are filtered out. The app has built filters that automatically remove offensive words and phrases and bullying comments. However, you can also create your own list of words or emojis, which you don’t want appearing.

Read more | How to enable two-factor authentication on Instagram

Just go to the “Filters” in the Comment Controls section. Go to Settings> Privacy.

Then tap on Comments and you will see the Filters option. Turn on manual filters. Now you can add words, phrases which will be filtered out from comments. Further, you can also filter out the most reported words.

Block anyone you don’t want to see your posts

Even if you don’t have a private account, you can still block those who are abusive on the platform. To block an account, navigate to that account’s profile, open the “…” menu in the upper right corner and tap “Block User.”

Restrict user

You can restrict someone from posting on your profile. You can either swiping left on a comment and will see options to either Report a Comment, Restrict or Block. When you Restrict someone, comments on your posts from a person you have restricted will only be visible to that person. You won’t receive any notifications for comments from a restricted account.

Controls in Direct Messages

Sexual harassment in Direct Messages or DMs is a common problem. But you can always restrict who can message you via Direct Messages or DMs. If you have a private account, only those who follow you can send messages. Anyone else will have to send a request. You can choose to not accept or block any unwanted requests in your DMs.