Windows 11: Five settings you need to change right now

Windows 11 brings a lot of visual and functionality changes and going through all of these will take some time for most users. If you have recently updated to Windows 11, and want to make some productivity changes from day one, you may want to tweak some settings to make them more like Windows 10. Here are five settings you should check out right after updating to or booting Windows 11.

Realigning the start button

One of the first things you will see on Windows 11 is the macOS-like Taskbar, which is now centre-aligned. All your pinned apps and the Start button are pinned to the centre of the screen. You can, however, change this and align your taskbar on the left again.

You can align the Taskbar back towards the left, Windows 10 style. Here’s how. (Express Photo) You can align the Taskbar back towards the left, Windows 10 style. Here’s how. (Express Photo)

To do this simply right-click on an empty area of the taskbar and click on the taskbar settings button. In the sections you see, expand on the ‘Taskbar behaviours’ section and in the Taskbar alignment drop-down, choose Left instead of Centre.

Remove unwanted items from the Taskbar

The Windows 11 taskbar also integrates options like Microsoft Teams and a Task View button. You can choose to remove these options if you don’t use them. To do this, head back into Taskbar Settings by right-clicking on an empty space on the taskbar.

Here’s how you can remove Taskbar items that you don’t need. (Express Photo) Here’s how you can remove Taskbar items that you don’t need. (Express Photo)

Expand the “Taskbar items” section and uncheck on the apps you don’t want pinned on the Taskbar.

Get back old context menu

Right-clicking in any drive or folder on Windows 11 shows you a new context menu where many options that you may frequently use are hidden under a new ‘Show more options’ button. While this new style may work for some people, others may find that frequent options are now hidden behind an extra click.

How to change the Windows 11 expandable context menu back to the old style. (Express Photo) How to change the Windows 11 expandable context menu back to the old style. (Express Photo)

To revert to the old style of the context menu from Windows 10, do the following steps:

Step 1: Open the Registry Editor by hitting the ‘Windows button + R’ on your keyboard. Type ‘regedit’ and hit Enter.

Step 2: Navigate to HKEY_CURRENT_USER\SOFTWARE\CLASSES\CLSID and right click on the CLSID folder and choose New/Key. Name this new sub-folder ‘{86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2}‘ (along with the brackets).

Step 3: Now create a new sub-folder under the newly created sub-folder in a similar way. To do this. Right-click on the {86ca1aa0-34aa-4e8b-a509-50c905bae2a2} key and choose New/ Key and name it ‘InprocServer32’. Once it is created, double click on the ‘Default’ key on the panel to the right and keeping its value column empty, click on ‘OK’.

Restart your system and you should directly see the expanded context menu.

New window-snapping options

Windows 11 offers more window snapping presets instead of the usual 50-50 split. The new options allow you to quickly snap three and four windows into place as well.

Check it out below.

Check out the new snapping layouts offered in Windows 11. (Express Photo) Check out the new snapping layouts offered in Windows 11. (Express Photo)

To make use of this feature, hover over the ‘Maximise’ button on any window (the button between minimise and close) and you should see the new options appear. Click on the layout of your choice and Windows will automatically align your open windows accordingly.

Title Bar shake feature

The ‘Title Bar shake’ feature is a boon if you often work with multiple windows and programs open at the same time. Whenever you have too many windows open, simply click on the title bar of the main window you are working on, and drag it left and right quickly a few times to quickly minimise all other windows.

You will, however, need to enable this feature first for it to work. To do this, navigate to Windows Settings/ System/ Multitasking and turn on the ‘Title bar window shake’ feature.