Windows 10: How to remove weather and news widget from taskbar

Friday, September 24, 2021
By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
September 24, 2021 2:14:35 pm

Microsoft recently added a weather and news widget on the taskbar to offer users a quick way to access latest news around the world. Microsoft says this feature “provides easy access to information that’s important to you, without the distraction of switching between apps, websites, and other devices.”

While this feature does offer a good way to get a quick glance at what is happening around world, it could be annoying for some people as every time you move your mouse cursor over this widget, it pops up with a box full of news stories, sports scores, and other information from Microsoft News. The feature is by default enabled and you can disable it.

Microsoft even allows you to edit your location to get updates on weather conditions and you can also personalise your news feed. There are also options to check information on traffic, finance and more. However, if you are someone who doesn’t want to look at this widget at all, then you can follow the steps below to remove it.

Step 1: First, just right-click on the blank space on the taskbar and select News and interests.

Step 2: Once you open it, just click on the “Turn off” option to remove the weather and news widget from the taskbar.

Note: The process to turn on news and interests widget is similar. You can right-click on the taskbar > select “News and interests” > Show icon and text.

Those who don’t want to completely remove the widget can opt for “Show icon only” feature. This will display a smaller widget, which will take less room on your taskbar.

