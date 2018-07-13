Wimbledon 2018 Semi Final Tennis Live Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic: How to watch the Tennis Live Stream on your phone

Tennis Live Score, Wimbledon 2018 Semi Final Live Streaming: Here is how to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic live using Hotstar, Airtel TV, Jio TV app on mobile phone Tennis Live Score, Wimbledon 2018 Semi Final Live Streaming: Here is how to watch Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic live using Hotstar, Airtel TV, Jio TV app on mobile phone

Wimbledon 2018 Semi-Final Tennis Live Score Streaming, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Tennis Live: Wimbledon 2018 has entered the business end of the tournament with everybody awaiting the clash of titans today evening. Millions of tennis fans from around the world are looking forward to the match between Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic, which starts at 7:30PM IST. For television viewers, the match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Select HD1 channel. However, if you aren’t lucky enough to be in front of a TV screen, the match can be viewed via mobile phone screens as well thanks to Hotstar, Jio TV, and Airtel TV app, which have the livestream. Below are all the details, one needs to watch the Wimbledon 2018 semi-final match on your smartphone.

Hotstar app – Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic live stream

Owned by Star India, the Hotstar app will let you live stream TV shows and movies at a monthly cost of Rs 199, or a yearly subscription of Rs 999. And if you are one of those addicted to sports, you have to pay Rs 299 per year for a special “All Sports Pack” that will give access to the live telecast of this match in question here and a lot more. The Hotstar app is available on both iOS and Android platforms. You can also stream the Wimbledon semi-final on your Amazon FireTV stick via the Hotstar app, which is available on the platform. However, one needs to be subscribed to Hotstar to watch the match live.

Wimbledon 2018 Live Tennis Score

Airtel TV app – Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic live stream

Airtel has tied up with Hotstar, wherein Airtel subscribers get to live stream all Star TV channels for free. To do that, users need to install both Airtel TV and Hotstar app on their iOS or Android smartphones. To stream matches, all you need to do is open Airtel TV app and tap on Star Sports Select HD1 channel, which will then open the Hotstar app and start streaming the Wimbledon 2018 semi-final. However, make sure you download the latest version of Airtel TV app on your smartphone.

Jio TV app – Wimbledon 2018: Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic live stream

If you are a Jio subscriber, you are eligible to watch all Star TV channels for free too. Do keep in mind that you must be a Jio Prime subscriber to do this. Similar to Airtel TV app, users need to install Jio TV and Hotstar apps. To stream the match, users need to open the Jio TV app on their smartphone, tap on on Star Sports Select HD1 channel and it will then open the Hotstar app to start the live streaming.

