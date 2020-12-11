WhatsApp Web yet to get Video Call support: Here’s how you can do it now

WhatsApp Web: Here's how you can do a video call

The mobile version of WhatsApp allows you to make video or voice calls, but the web version is yet to get support for the same. It was recently reported that WhatsApp is testing video call feature for the web version and this could soon be available to users. For now, you can use Messenger Rooms for video calling. It is immediately accessible and you don’t need to log in to your Facebook account.

The mobile version only supports eight participants and it could be a little annoying for group members to host video calls on the WhatsApp app with less space and filtered crowd. Thankfully, Messenger Rooms allows you to add up to 50 participants in a group call, unlike WhatsApp’s mobile version. Read on to know more about how you can do a video call with your WhatsApp friends using Messenger Rooms.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your device and sign in to your account.

Step 2: There is a three-dotted icon on the top left corner, which you need to click on and then select ‘Create a Room.’

Step 3: You will get a message saying ‘Continue in Messenger,’ just click on it. If your Facebook account is already open, then you won’t be required to login. Facebook will automatically let you create a room using your name. You just need to click on ‘Create Room As XXXX’ and then you can start the video call.

Step 4: You can now just share the video call link with your friends or family on WhatsApp and ask them to join.

Do note that Facebook only asks the host to enter log in details and the rest of participants don’t need to enter their account details. If someone doesn’t have a Facebook account or the mobile app, they can also join the group call. Additionally, one can use Messenger Rooms on both smartphone and PC. The best part is you can add up to 50 participants and Facebook won’t even charge you. The social media giant allows the host to lock or end room, remove participants, and even enable ‘share screen’ option for everyone.

