WhatsApp Web to get voice, video call support: New features coming to WhatsApp next

WhatsApp is an invincible player amongst the messaging platforms worldwide and quite rightfully so, its popularity has only increased since the pandemic struck. From weekday official meetings to weekend chatting with friends and family, people nowadays are heavily dependent on WhatsApp. That’s why, to make user-experience much livelier and interactive, WhatsApp regularly rolls out new features and update. Here, we list of some of the upcoming features that are set to roll out in the coming weeks.

Voice, video call support for WhatsApp Web users

The mobile interface allows users to video and voice call friends and family members using WhatsApp. Now, a new report coming from WABetaInfo suggests that the video and voice call features are coming to WhatsApp Web Client very soon. The messaging platform is yet to confirm the coming of video and voice call support on the Web platform. The features are being tested by the company right now.

New wallpaper support coming soon

WhatsApp will soon introduce new wallpaper feature for the users. Under this feature, users will be able to determine which wallpaper to use as per the theme of the application. Further, as per WABetaInfo, the new update will also extend an option of downloading a new official wallpaper app from WhatsApp while selecting wallpapers for the app.

Expiring Media — being tested for a long time

Under this feature, the expiring media comprising of images, videos, GIFs that have been sent by another recipient will automatically get deleted once the user leaves the chat. This feature will simply disappear the media without leaving any message of ‘message is deleted’ or ‘expired media’ after the deletion.

History Sync feature

History sync feature will enable users to easily copy messages and other chats across the time-frame from one device to another. In addition, it will allow the users to copy their messaging content from Android devices to iOS devices and vice-versa.

Redesigned Storage Usage

Storage section on WhatsApp is crucial to keep tab on the amount of data usage as well as the data storage in the device. In the hindsight, WhatsApp has also enhanced its storage section while making it much more interactive to analyze the storage-related data. Further, the improvement will be visually engaging in managing the storage on the app.

Multi-device support

Last but not the least, WhatsApp will also offer a multi-device support for its messaging platform. The update is yet to come in its stable version but has been spotted in beta update. This feature will seamlessly allow users to operate their individual account from multiple devices at the same time.

