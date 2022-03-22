WhatsApp multi-device feature now out of beta: Here’s how it works

WhatsApp’s multi-device support is now out of beta. The “Linked Devices” feature as it is called in the settings section of WhatsApp was in the beta or testing mode till now. Users had to join the beta programme to try out the feature. Interestingly, WhatsApp had revealed earlier that since it introduced the beta feature, it had “seen an increase in people accessing” the service directly through their web browser.

The multi-device feature lets users access WhatsApp on four other devices, such as their laptops or desktops via WhatsApp Web, excluding their primary phone, without worrying about internet connectivity on the main phone. Now, they are not dependent on their primary phone in order to continue using WhatsApp Web.

With the feature, users will be able to access WhatsApp on a total of five devices simultaneously. WhatsApp also says that the phone does not need to stay online to use WhatsApp on linked devices. However, if you don’t use your phone for over 14 days, the linked devices will be disconnected.

Here’s how multi-device support works on WhatsApp:

Open web.whatsapp.com on a desktop or laptop browser. Keep in mind that WhatsApp has also launched a Code Verify extension to let users check the authenticity of the code they are scanning. Read more details here.

On an Android device, tap the three-dot menu and you should see ‘Linked Devices’ as an option. On iOS, ‘Linked Devices’ is available in settings.

Go to Linked Devices. It will ask you to scan a code. Scan the code reflected on web.whatsapp.com. Make sure both the phone and laptop have access to a stable internet connection.

Once the code is scanned, it will take a few minutes and WhatsApp Web will work on your laptop or desktop. The difference is now that this can function on its own without depending on your phone.

WhatsApp also said the moment you link your phone to another device, the device “sends an end-to-end encrypted copy of your most recent message history to your newly linked device.”

All messages are stored locally on this. However, not all messages are synced to WhatsApp Web or Desktop. Sometimes, WhatsApp might tell you to go to your phone to see the full message history. WhatsApp has also listed out a FAQ page highlighting which features are not supported in the ‘Linked Devices’ feature.

These features are:

Clearing or deleting chats on linked devices if the primary device is an iPhone.

Messaging or calling someone using a very old version of WhatsApp on their phone. Also, tablets are not supported.

Ability to see live location on linked devices.

Creating and viewing broadcast lists on linked devices.

Sending messages with link previews from WhatsApp Web.

If you are not able to see the linked devices on your iOS or Android device, please make sure you have updated to the latest version of the app from the respective store. Restart WhatsApp once you have updated and the new feature should reflect.