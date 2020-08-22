WhatsApp Web features we bet you didn't know

Just as the app, WhatsApp Web is used by millions of users, especially at the time when everyone is working from home due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even though we are well aware of most features available on WhatsApp Web, there are some that many of us don’t know. To help you make full use of WhatsApp Web we have prepared a list of 10 features that you don’t know WhatsApp Web offers. Take a look below.

Web lets you create Messenger Room: This feature is yet to be available on WhatsApp messaging app. WhatsApp has rolled out the Messenger Room feature last month. The feature just requires you to add contacts with whom you wish to have a group call on Messenger Room. The Create Room option is available on the WhatsApp Web home screen itself, just click on the three dots and select on Create Room.

Can’t download or search for a new sticker pack: WhatsApp app lets users add new sticker packs but that’s not the case with the Web version. On the web version, users can’t download a new sticker pack. It will show only the already downloaded ones. Users will be able to select any of the downloaded stickers and send them to their contact.

Easy to find frequently contacted friends: The feature is available on WhatsApp app as well but on the web it’s easy to find. Just click on the message icon at the top of the window and it will show all the frequently contacted contacts.

Won’t be able to add a new status: Yes, if you want to add status on WhatsApp that won’t be possible on the web version.

Also can’t check who checked the status: WhatsApp Web just shows the status user has uploaded using the app. There’s no way users can see who checked the status. Use the app to check the contacts who have seen the status.

Search for messages in individual chats: If looking for a particular message a contact has sent just head over to the individual chat, click on the search icon and type the keyword of the message. This feature isn’t available on the WhatsApp app.

Can’t open the same WhatsApp account in two different windows: Similar to the app, the web also can’t open one WhatsApp account on two different windows. If you try to open the same WhatsApp account on two different windows it will ask users to use the account in only one window.

Can pin and archive chats: Similar to WhatsApp app, the web version also allows users to pin and achieve chats. Users will just need to click on the drop-down icon on the individual chat and tap on the suitable option.

