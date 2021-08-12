WhatsApp to roll out chat history transfer feature: All you need to know

WhatsApp has announced that it will be introducing the ability to move your entire WhatsApp chat history between iOS and Android phones. The Facebook-owned company has revealed that users will be able to move their voice notes, photos and conversations if they choose to switch mobile operating systems.

“We are excited for the first time to make it easy for people to securely transfer their WhatsApp history from one operating system to another,” Whatsapp Product Manager Sandeep Paruchuri said.

The feature will be available to users of both Android and iOS systems, which means that people will be able to switch from both Android to iOS, and vice versa.

The chat history feature will first be made available to Android users in the coming weeks. But, if you want to use this feature now, then you will have to buy the latest Samsung Galaxy foldable phones as the Chat History support is already available on them, as per the announcement made by WhatsApp. Just yesterday, Samsung unveiled its newest Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

“It will start to roll out on Android initially, and on Samsung’s newest Galaxy phones to start which will be unveiled on August 11th,” the company said. WhatsApp also noted that the feature works with Android 10 or higher versions.

“Users around the world can start to use this feature to take their WhatsApp chats to a Samsung device that run Android 10 or higher in the coming weeks.”