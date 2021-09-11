scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Must Read

WhatsApp to reportedly get voice message transcription feature: How it works

WhatsApp update: The voice message transcription feature will soon be available for iOS beta users, as per the cited source.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: September 11, 2021 10:38:14 am
(Image credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

WhatsApp has just added end-to-end encryption support for chats backups and it seems that now the company is planning to offer a voice message transcription feature. The feature is currently under development and has been spotted by WaBetaInfo.

The cited source reported that your messages won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook server, but Apple will provide transcription. This will also help Apple improve its speech recognition technology. So, how this works?

The report stated that this feature will be available as an option. When users want to transcribe a voice message, then they will be required to give WhatsApp access to their device’s Speech Recognition tech.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encryption for chat backups

Once you give the permission, you will be able to use the transcription service. When you play a voice message, a “Transcript” section will pop up on the screen, where you will be able to read messages. The cited source says that you can also play the voice message from any point.

“When a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later,” WaBetaInfo said.

At the moment, it is unknown when the feature will be rolled out for Android users. The voice message transcription feature will soon be available for iOS beta users, as per the cited source.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 11: Latest News

Advertisement