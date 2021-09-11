WhatsApp to reportedly get voice message transcription feature: How it works

WhatsApp has just added end-to-end encryption support for chats backups and it seems that now the company is planning to offer a voice message transcription feature. The feature is currently under development and has been spotted by WaBetaInfo.

The cited source reported that your messages won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook server, but Apple will provide transcription. This will also help Apple improve its speech recognition technology. So, how this works?

The report stated that this feature will be available as an option. When users want to transcribe a voice message, then they will be required to give WhatsApp access to their device’s Speech Recognition tech.

Also Read | WhatsApp rolls out end-to-end encryption for chat backups

Once you give the permission, you will be able to use the transcription service. When you play a voice message, a “Transcript” section will pop up on the screen, where you will be able to read messages. The cited source says that you can also play the voice message from any point.

“When a message is transcripted for the first time, its transcription is saved locally in the WhatsApp database, so it won’t be needed to transcript it again if you want to see its transcription later,” WaBetaInfo said.

At the moment, it is unknown when the feature will be rolled out for Android users. The voice message transcription feature will soon be available for iOS beta users, as per the cited source.