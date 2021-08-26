WhatsApp to get message reactions: Everything we know so far

WhatsApp seems to be in no mood to slow down as it is adding a lot of new features to its messaging app to offer a better experience to users. The messaging app is soon expected to get message reactions, as per the screenshots shared by WaBetaInfo.

Popular apps like Instagram and Twitter are already offering message reaction feature to users. Now, WhatsApp is all set to get it, as per the latest report by WaBetaInfo. In case you are not aware, the feature will allow you to react to messages with emoji icons, which is similar to how you can react to posts on Facebook.

On Instagram, to send emojis all you need to do is to long-press on a message and select from any of the emojis that pop up. Once you select your favourite one, the person to whose message you responded will get a notification for the same reaction. There is a possibility that WhatsApp will introduce this feature in a similar fashion.

It is currently unknown whether the choice of emojis will differ from Facebook and Instagram or will be similar. The cited source suggests that those who are using the outdated version of WhatsApp won’t be able to use the message reaction feature.

The messaging app will display a message alerting you that you are using an old version that does not support reactions. In this case, the user won’t be able to see the reaction and WhatsApp will ask you to update it to the latest version.

The feature will first be available on the Android version of WhatsApp and then for iOS users. The cited source reported that the feature is currently under development and will be made available in a future update.