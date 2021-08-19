WhatsApp to add a new option for disappearing messages feature

WhatsApp recently added a “View Once” feature, which is basically an expansion of the disappearing messages feature. The latter is now soon expected to get a new option. WhatsApp is testing a new time limit setting of 90 days after which messages sent to a chat will disappear.

Users will also see a 24 hours option, apart from 7 and 90 days options. The messaging service is still not offering a customisable option to users, where messages can disappear after a few seconds, hours or days in other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal.

It should be noted that when you turn on the disappearing messages feature, then WhatsApp will display a message in the chat, saying “You turned on disappearing messages. New Messages will disappear after XXX days.”

WaBetaInfo reported that the new options will be available in a future update. One will spot the new feature in WhatsApp’s 2.21.9.6 Android beta version. In case you are unaware, if a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. Disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

If a user doesn’t open WhatsApp in the seven day period, the message will disappear. However, the preview of the message might still be displayed in notifications until WhatsApp is opened. Here’s how you can enable the disappearing messages on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: How to enable disappearing messages?

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp chat on your Android or iOS smartphone and visit any contact chat.

Step 2: You then need to tap on the name of the contact and then tap again on the “Disappearing Messages” setting.

Step 3: If prompted, tap Continue and select On. If you want to disable disappearing messages, then you can go back to this setting and Select off. You can follow the same process to enable disappearing messages in a group chat.