WhatsApp for iPhone: We bet you don’t know about these features

WhatsApp has millions of users in the country and amid the lockdown people are using the instant messaging platform more than ever before. To provide a seamless experience to users, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has recently launched several new features such as group video calls limit extended to eight, new stickers, limit to forwarded messages, and much more. There are several features that WhatsApp offers bur most of are unaware of.

WhatsApp has several features available — some of which we know of while others we don’t. In fact, sometimes we tend to use some features but don’t notice their presence. Today, we will discuss some useful features on WhatsApp for iPhone app but most users don’t know about them.

Search old document, image easily

Most users have the tendency to scroll through messages to find an old picture or document or a video. This is a hassle. WhatsApp has made it easy to find these old photos, GIFs, links, videos, documents, and even audios. Users will just need to head to the search bar and there some options will be available including photos, GIFs, links, videos, documents and audio. Just click on whatever you are looking for and WhatsApp will list out all that you had sent to your friends in the same category.

For instance, if you’re searching for a GIF just click on the option on the list, and WhatsApp will display all the GIFs you have previously sent to your contacts. This feature makes life easier and you will no longer need to scroll through chats to find a photo, file or other things.

Auto broadcast group

We all know about broadcast messages but creating them every time can be really hectic. To make that easy WhatsApp for iOS has a broadcast option right on the home screen, just click on it and it will show you all the broadcast list you have created. This reduces the burden of scrolling through chats and finding the old broadcast list you had once created. Just click on broadcast > select the list > type and send a message. Notably, this is not a group and all responses you will get as a personal message.

WhatsApp Shortcuts

We often tend to open a chat to delete chat or clear chat or even export chat. WhatsApp iPhone app allows you to do mute, export, clear and delete chat without opening a chat. Just swipe the chat to the left, click on the three dots option and you will be able to see the options. Select the one that you wish to use.

Check who messaged without opening WhatsApp

You will need to first add the WhatsApp widget on your iPhone and then swipe right on the home screen. Then open the Today View, scroll to the bottom and click on Edit, on the Add Widgets page checkout for WhatsApp and then tap on ‘+’ to add it in Today View. Then click on done. Notably, with this process you will be able to see only the recent four contacts who messaged you.

Pin important chats

The instant messaging platform lets you pin important chats — up to three — at the top so you can find them easily. This way you will not need to scroll through chats every time, To pin first, open WhatsApp app and swipe right on the chat thread. Tap Pin and the chat will be shown at the top every time you open the app.

Add custom alert tone to specific contacts

WhatsApp lets users set custom notification tones for specific contacts so they know when someone messages. To set first open WhatsApp, select the contact you want to add the new custom tone, tap on the name, go to Custom Tone, select the tone and tap on Save option.

Check who read a message but didn’t respond

Sometimes it gets extremely annoying if someone reads your messages but doesn’t respond. There is a way out that will allow you to find out who read your message but ignored it. One is blue tick, but what if the blue tick option is disabled? All you need to do is open the WhatsApp app, swipe left on the sent message, check the message info screen, you will be able to see two grey ticks along with the time of message delivered, this shows the time when your message was delivered.

