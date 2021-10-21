WhatsApp has a ‘forward’ feature that allows you to forward messages from an individual or group chat to another individual or group chat. If you have forwarded messages, then you might have noticed a “Forwarded” label on the messages. This basically helps you know if your friend or family member wrote the message they sent or if the message originally came from someone else.

WhatsApp also introduced features like “Forwarded many times” to help slow down the spread of rumours, viral messages, and fake news. Here’s everything you need to know.

WhatsApp: 5 things you should know about ‘forward’ messages

#WhatsApp lets you forward a message with up to five chats at a time. So, you will have to do the same again and again if you want to forward a message to a lot of users.

#When a message is forwarded many times on WhatsApp, it can only be forwarded to one chat at a time. In simpler terms, when a message is forwarded through a chain of five or more chats, meaning it’s at least five forwards away from its original sender. So, WhatsApp displays a double arrow icon and the “Forwarded many times” label. These messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time.

#The Facebook-owned company allowed you to also forward media, locations, or contacts, so you don’t have to re-upload them.

#Any messages you forward that aren’t your own outgoing messages will display the “Forwarded” label to you and any recipient receiving the message.

#If you want to send a message (that has a “forwarded many times” label) to more than five people, then you can do that by just copy-pasting it to one chat. After that, you can forward it to up to five users in one go.