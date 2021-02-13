WhatsApp, Signal: How to send Valentine’s Day stickers to your loved one

WhatsApp, Signal: How to send Valentine's Day stickers to your loved ones

Earlier this year, WhatsApp received quite a backlash due to its new privacy policy and a number of people migrated to different private messaging apps. There are still a lot of people who are using this messaging app to communicate with friends and family. ‘Stickers’ is one of the most used features of WhatsApp to express feelings and send greetings to near and dear ones.

So, if you are planning to send Valentine’s Day wishes to your loved one using WhatsApp Stickers and wondering how to download and send, just follow the below written steps. Those who are using Signal messaging app can also find the steps below on how you can send Valentine’s Day animated or regular stickers.

WhatsApp: How to send Valentine’s Day stickers to your loved ones

Step 1: Open Play Store and type ‘Valentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers’ on the search bar. You will get a number of apps offering Valentine’s Day stickers. Just select one of the apps from the list and install on your phone. We downloaded “Valentine Stickers for WhatsApp (wAStickersApps)’ app.

Step 2: Open this app and tap on Stickers.

Step 3: Open any Sticker pack by tapping on the stickers. In order to add one of the sticker packs to WhatsApp, you need to tap on the ‘+’ icon.

Step 4: Tap again on ‘Add’ button and the Sticker pack will be added to WhatsApp. You will then find the sticker packs in WhatsApp’s stickers section.

Signal: How to send Valentine’s Day stickers

Step 1: Just type Signal Stickers on Google and tap on SignalStickers.com site. Here, you will get a lot of animated or regular sticker packs for Signal.

Step 2: Now, all you need to do is type love or Valentine’s Day on the search bar and the site will show animated and regular stickers packs related to that.

Step 3: Select any one Sticker by tapping on it and the site will display the stickers that are available in that particular pack.

Step 4: To add new Stickers to Signal, just tap on ‘Add to Signal’ button.

Step 5: Tap again on ‘Set To Always Open’ and then click on ‘Install’ button. All the stickers will then be added to the Stickers section in Signal.