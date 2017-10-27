WhatsApp rolling out ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature: Here’s how it works

Highlights WhatsApp starts rolling out ‘Delete for everyone’ feature

It is rolling out on an incremental basis

WhatsApp ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature has finally received its official tag. The feature basically allows you to delete specific messages that either you have sent to a wrong chat or if the message has some mistakes.

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp updating its FAQ page for Android, iOS and Windows Phone cited that the feature is rolling out to all users across the world.

As with other WhatsApp features, the new ‘delete for everyone’ will be rolled out on an incremental basis which means it will take time to reach out all users. According to a WABetaInfo report, users in Singapore and Spain are said to have received this new feature.

WhatsApp delete for everyone feature has two options- delete for everyone and delete for yourself. The delete for everyone will delete the message in your chat box and the receiver’s as well, while, the latter will delete message only in your chat box. One of the notable thing with this new feature is that you can use it only within seven minutes of sending a message.

“You can only delete messages for everyone for up to seven minutes after sending. Once seven minutes have passed, there is no way to delete messages for everyone,” WhatsApp wrote on its FAQ page.

Messages once successfully deleted will be replaced with “This message was deleted” in your recipients’ chats. While, if you see “This message was deleted” in a chat, it means that the sender deleted their message for everyone. The Delete for Everyone feature will work for messages including- text message, images, videos, GIFs, voice messages, contact cards, files, locations, quoted messages and even status replies.

If you want to try this feature (if at all the feature has popped up on your device), this is how it works-

To delete message for everyone or for yourself

1. Open your WhatsApp account

2. Go to the chat that contains the message you want to delete

3. Tap and hold the message. You can tap more messages in case you wish to delete multiple messages at once.

4. Tap delete at the top screen> Select Delete for everyone or Delete for me

WhatsApp does note that in order for messages to be deleted successfully from both end, sender and the recipient must have the latest version of WhatsApp on all platforms- Android, iOS, and Windows.