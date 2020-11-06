WhatsApp payments: How to setup, send and receive money

Here's how you can send or receive money using #WhatsApp

WhatsApp Payments will finally be available to a larger number of users in India. The Facebook-owned messaging app has been testing its payment service in the country for over a year. It promised that the payment feature will be available for everyone by end of the year and the service will now be rolling out officially given the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has given approval to WhatsApp.

However, the payment service will only be rolled out to 20 million WhatsApp users and the messaging app has over 400 million users in India. That’s because NPCI has said that a 30 percent cap will be implemented on total payment volumes via every third party payments app from January 1, 2021.

Also read: WhatsApp working on a new way to verify reported accounts, chats

The existing third-party UPI apps will be getting two years to comply with the terms. Now, if you have WhatsApp Payments option in the app, let’s take a look at how you can set up your account, and send or receive money. Make sure you update the app to the latest Android and iOS version.

WhatsApp payments: How to setup your account

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app on your phone and tap on the three-dotted icon, which is placed on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Tap on Payments > Add payment method. You will get a list of bank names.

Step 3: After selecting the name of the bank, your number (linked with the bank) will be verified. For this, you need to tap on Verify via SMS. Make sure the WhatsApp number is the same as the one linked to your bank account.

Step 4: Once the verification process is completed, you can then need to finish setting up payments. You will need to set a UPI pin for carrying out transactions similar to how it is on other apps. After this, you will be able to see the chosen bank on the payments page.

WhatsApp Pay: How to send or receive money

Step 1: Open the chat of the person on WhatsApp and go to attachment icon.

Step 2: Tap on Payment and add the amount you want to send to the individual. One can also add a note.

Step 3: To complete the WhatsApp payment process, you need to enter your UPI PIN. once the transaction is completed, you will get a confirmation message.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd