WhatsApp Pay is now offering cashback on payments: How to redeem easily

WhatsApp announced its integrated payment platform years ago, but the feature hasn’t had the traction enjoyed by other UPI-based services like Google Pay, Paytm and PhonePe. Now, WhatsApp is resorting to one of Google Pay’s old tricks to rope in new users for its payment feature – cashbacks. Under a new campaign, WhatsApp Pay will offer Rs 11 to users up to three times if they send or receive money via the portal. There is no minimum transaction amount needed, but for multiple rewards users will need to transact with at least three different users.

WhatsApp has listed out the criteria to get the cashback. Users need to see a promotion banner within the app, or a gift icon when they are sending money to an eligible receiver. They should have been a WhatsApp user for at least 30 days. WhatsApp Business is not eligible for this promotion, according to the company.

Further, the contact you’re sending money to is a WhatsApp user who has registered for payments on WhatsApp in India, in order for cashback to work.

Here’s how to get WhatsApp Pay cashback in a few simple steps.

Step 1: Set up WhatsApp Pay

To set up WhatsApp Pay, users can simply update their app to the latest version, navigate to any personal chat and click on the Rupee symbol that appears on the bottom, next to the attachment icon. This will direct users to the WhatsApp Pay page.

Users can then hit ‘Accept and continue’ on the subsequent page and proceed to select a bank account that they’d like to connect. Note that the registered mobile number for this bank account must be your WhatsApp number. Proceed with the instructions that follow to set up your UPI-based WhatsApp Pay account.

Step 2: Invite some contacts

To transact with someone on WhatsApp Pay, they will also need to be on the platform. Once your WhatsApp Pay is set up, going to any contact’s chat box will allow you to invite them to use the platform. Invite your friends, family members or any other contacts to use the platform too.

Once they are set up, you can send them money and receive money from they directly via WhatsApp Pay.

Step 3: Check for cashback eligibility and make three transactions



This is where it gets a little tricky. WhatsApp has not made the cashbacks available for everyone just yet. Even those who do get the cashback banner, are eligible for only a limited, unspecified amount of time.

If you are eligible, you will see a banner that specifically says you are eligible for cashbacks. If not, transacting with users will not get you the Rs 11.

The following transaction types aren’t eligible for cashback:

1. Payments sent when you no longer see the promotion banner or gift icon in the app

2. QR code payments

3. Payments made on collect requests

4.Payments made by entering the UPI ID of recipient

5. Payments on third party online apps using WhatsApp

If you are eligible for the cashback and see the banner for the same, you may send money to three WhatsApp Pay users, and each of these transactions should earn you Rs 11 as a gift.