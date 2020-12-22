WhatsApp new features: Missed group calls, Paste multiple images, and more

WhatsApp adds new features for Android and iOS beta users

WhatsApp is adding a few major features to its Android and iOS beta apps. The Facebook-owned company just recently added voice and video call feature to desktop/web platform. Now, the messaging service is working on a feature that lets you join missed WhatsApp group calls. All the iOS beta users will also now be able to paste multiple images and videos in WhatsApp. Do note that these features are currently only available for some WhatsApp beta testers and the company is expected to soon release these to the stable version.

Missed group calls

WhatsApp will soon allow you to join group calls that you might have missed. In simpler terms, if someone invites you to join a group call, and you aren’t able to join in at that moment, you will be able to join the next time you open WhatsApp, if the call hasn’t ended. The same feature was spotted on Android in October 2020 and now, WhatsApp is testing it for iOS users. The Android and iOS beta testers will be able to access the feature. This is a much-needed feature as there are times when you don’t pick up calls and when you are available, you can’t join.

Paste multiple images

This feature is available for iOS 2.21.10.23 WhatsApp beta users, which Wabetainfo says is “the first beta dedicated to the new year.” The new update allows users to paste multiple images and videos into WhatsApp. To check if you have received this feature, iOS beta users can select multiple images from the Photos app, tap on “Export” and “Copy.” The cited source says that if you open WhatsApp, and paste the content in the chat bar, “all images will be captured from WhatsApp, ready to be sent.”

WhatsApp Web call

WhatsApp Web call feature is now available for select beta users and it could soon be available for public too. The new feature has been spotted in action on WhatsApp’s desktop/web version. Just a few days back, the cited source shared a few screenshots showing the voice and video call feature in action. The call button will be located on the chat header, similar to the mobile version. The images suggest that whenever you will receive a call on WhatsApp web/desktop, a separate box will pop up, which will offer you three options, including accept, decline or ignore an incoming call.

