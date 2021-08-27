WhatsApp may not force you to accept new policy, but here’s what you need to know

WhatsApp will reportedly release a new update soon, which will make its new privacy terms optional for users. A fresh report from WaBetaInfo reveals that users won’t be forced to accept the new privacy terms. One will get an option to reject the new policy and WhatsApp won’t limit the functionality.

However, the report states that those who want to message business accounts on WhatsApp that use cloud providers will be required to review and accept the new terms of service. Those who don’t interact with business accounts don’t need to worry about anything. The cited source has shared a screenshot, which shows that the app will present new terms and services when someone tries to message business accounts.

The message states, “WhatsApp recently updated its terms and privacy policy. The business uses a secure service from the Facebook company to manage chats. To chat with business, review and accept the WhatsApp update.” Users will see two options, including ‘Not now’ and ‘Review.’

WABetaInfo has also asserted that the messaging app is planning to announce this “very soon” and it will be rolling out an update on WhatsApp beta for both Android and iOS users.

The Facebook-owned company first announced its new terms of service in January this year to provide integrated services across Facebook products. WhatsApp then faced major backlash and a lot of users even migrated to other apps like Signal and Telegram. The messaging service later said that those who don’t accept the new policy won’t be able to use all the features of the app.

WhatsApp was then heavily criticised for this, so the service decided to offer access to all the features even if people don’t accept the terms. Now, it seems that the instant messaging service will make agreeing to the new terms optional for users.