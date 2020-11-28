WhatsApp in 2020: Best features added to Android and iOS

Here are some of the best features that WhatsApp added in 2020.

WhatsApp launched a lot of features in 2020 and improved some of the 2019 features for a better experience. Some of these are a new storage management tool, payment feature, advance search, dark mode and more. As there are so many features, it becomes hard to keep a track of all them. So, we have created a list of best WhatsApp features that were added to Android and iOS this year.

New storage management tool

Just a few weeks back, WhatsApp released a new and improved version of the storage management tool, which is quite useful. With this, one can check all the forwarded photos, videos, files in the storage management section and delete them once for all. You are also allowed to separately delete all the media of an individual chat. The Facebook-owned company has even added a dedicated section, which shows a number of files larger than 5MB. The new tool not only saves time, but also makes it easier for you to delete unnecessary media. Users will find the new storage management tool in the Settings section > Storage and data > Manage storage.

Group voice/video call limit increased

Due to Coronavirus pandemic, people started staying indoors and used video call apps to communicate. As WhatsApp is mostly used all over the world, the company decided to increase the voice/video call limit for a better experience. The messaging service used to allow only four participants for group video and voice calls but that was changed. WhatsApp extended the participant limit to eight users to help people connect better during the COVID-19 lockdown. It was made available to all Android and iOS users.

WhatsApp Dark mode

Earlier this year, WhatsApp added the most demanded feature to its app, which is Dark mode. The dark theme not only helps offer relief to eyes, but also saves your phone’s battery by a small margin. When you enable it, the feature will change the background of all sections of WhatsApp to a dark grey colour. To enable the dark theme, you need to visit the Settings section, then tap on ‘Chats.’ Now, go to ‘Theme’ in the Display section, which will show you three options, including Light, Dark, and System Default. For those running Android 9 or below, will see a Set by Battery Saver option. The Dark mode is available for both Android and iOS WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp Payment

Just recently, WhatsApp received a green signal to roll out payments to a larger number of users. Now that you have payments feature on the messaging app, it is easy to send or receive money to friends and family. However, the feature will only be visible to 20 million users as a 30 percent cap will be implemented on total payment volumes via every third-party payments app starting 2021. You will find the payments option in a chat of the person. Once you open the chat window, just go to attachment icon and tap on payments option. If you are using it for the first time, then you will be asked to set up your bank account.

WhatsApp Advanced Search

In 2020, WhatsApp also introduced an advanced search feature. It allows all the users to filter the search with not only photos, texts, audio, GIFs, and videos, but also documents as well as links. You can use the Advanced Search feature by just tapping on the search icon on the top bar and initiate a search. The app will display search results from chat history and also offer options to search the same keyword for photos, links, and videos.

