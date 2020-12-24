WhatsApp in 2020: A recap of all the features introduced this year

WhatsApp Web: Here's how you can do a video call

WhatsApp has introduced a lot of features in 2020. These include a new storage management tool, Advance search, Disappearing messages, customizable wallpapers and more. The Facebook-owned company even got the gene signal for rolling out its Payments feature to more Indian users. As it is a bit hard to remember all the features, we have made a list of 2020 WhatsApp features to give you a quick rundown.

Customisable wallpapers

Just a few weeks back, WhatsApp launched a new feature, called Customisable Wallpapers. With this option, users can now make their chats personal and distinguishable by putting a custom wallpaper for important or favourite chats. You can access this feature by opening any person’s chat. You just need to tap on three-dotted icon > tap Wallpapers > Change. After selecting the wallpaper, WhatsApp will give you two options, including “set Wallpaper” or “for this chat or for all chats.”

New storage management tool

Earlier this year, the messaging service added a new storage management tool. The feature is hidden and to enable it you need to visit the Settings section > Storage and data > Manage storage. Here, you will be able to check all the forwarded photos, videos, files and delete them. You also get the option to separately delete all the media of an individual chat. In the storage management section, WhatsApp has a dedicated section, which shows a number of files larger than 5MB.

WhatsApp Payment

A few weeks back, WhatsApp got permission to release the Payments feature for 20 million users. WhatsApp Pay has made it is quite easy for many users to send or receive money to friends or family members. Users will find the payments option in any person’s chat window. Once you open a chat, just go to the attachment icon and tap on the payments option. If you are using it for the first time, then you will be asked to set up your bank account.

Mute Always

Earlier this year, WhatsApp added the ability to mute WhatsApp groups or personal chats forever. The option to mute chats is available in every chats window. Users can head to three-dotted icon and tap on Mute notifications. Here, the messaging service will give you three options, including 8 hours, 1 week and Always. You can then select the option as per your need.

WhatsApp Advanced Search

In 2020, we even saw WhatsApp adding an Advanced Search feature. This is one of the most useful features for users as it lets you filter the search with not only photos, texts, audio, GIFs, and videos, but also documents as well as links. Anyone can use the new Advanced Search feature by just tapping on the search icon, (which is located on the top bar) and initiate a search. Once you search for anything, the messaging app will show search results from chat history and also display options to search the same keyword for photos, links, and videos.

Disappearing Messages

WhatsApp added disappearing messages feature a few months ago, which is not similar to Telegram’s disappearing feature. The tool automatically delete chats after a time period of seven days. The feature is not enabled by default and in order to use it, you need to turn it on by visiting the profile of individual chats or groups. This feature is available for all the platforms, including Android, iOS and Web.

Group voice/video call limit increased

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, several video call apps, including WhatsApp, witnessed a significant increase in engagement. As many people usually use WhatsApp for casual or formal conversations, the company decided to increase the voice/video call limit. The messaging service used to allow only four participants for group video or voice calls. WhatsApp extended the participant limit to eight users to help people connect better during the COVID-19 lockdown. The feature is available for all Android and iOS users.

Animated stickers

In 2020, WhatsApp introduced a few new Sticker packs for its users as they are used for expressing emotions. The company even added a few animated sticker packs to offer users a more fun experience while chatting. You can check out the Sticker packs in the chat window. Just open any chat, tap Smiley icon on the typing bar, and press stickers icon.

WhatsApp Dark mode

Dark mode finally made its way to WhatsApp this year. The dark theme definitely helped offer relief to eyes when chatting at night. To enable the dark theme, one just needs to visit the Settings section, tap on ‘Chats’ and hit on ‘Theme’ option. It will show you three options, including Light, Dark, and System Default. The Dark mode feature is accessible for both Android and iOS WhatsApp users.

QR codes

Lastly, WhatsApp even added QR codes feature in 2020. With this feature, the company made it easier for users to add new contacts. To add any user using QR code, all your need to do is scan their QR code to add them to your contacts and you will be good to go.

In order to use all the 2020 features, you need to make sure that your device is running the latest version of WhatsApp.

