WhatsApp: How to transcribe voice notes easily

WhatsApp voice notes continue to become more popular and while everyone may not be a fan of sending small audio clips on the instant messaging application, the feature does come in super-handy when you’re in a rush and need to get information across quickly.

However, WhatsApp users may sometimes find themselves in situations where they cannot listen to voice notes sent by someone, like when in a library with no headphones. This is when you can transcribe WhatsApp’s voice notes.

Also Read | WhatsApp: How to read deleted messages easily

Transcribing WhatsApp voice notes is not a native feature in the app but is possible with the help of a third-party tool called Transcriber for WhatsApp. The app is currently in beta but works great in many cases. Here’s how to use it.

How to Transcribe WhatsApp voice notes with Transcriber for WhatsApp

Step 1: Install ‘Transcriber for WhatsApp’

Go to the Google Play Store and install the app. There isn’t a lot of setting up to do, but the app will detect only English and Spanish languages by default. You can dive into the settings of the app to choose any other language for detection, like English and Hindi.

Install ‘Transcriber for WhatsApp’. (Express Photo) Install ‘Transcriber for WhatsApp’. (Express Photo)

Step 2: Share the WhatsApp voice note to the app

Go to the WhatsApp chat where the voice note is. Long press on the voice note to see the various options on the top right. Click on the three-dot menu and choose ‘Share’.

Share the WhatsApp voice note to the app. (Express Photo) Share the WhatsApp voice note to the app. (Express Photo)

Step 3: Choose ‘Transcriber for WhatsApp’ to transcribe the voice note



Among the sharing options that show up on the next screen, look for the Transcriber for WhatsApp app icon. Click on it to open the app’s interface. You will see two options to either transcribe the app or listen to it in incognito mode (a secondary feature of the app). Choose ‘Transcribe’, skip any ad that may show up, and wait a few seconds for the transcription to complete.

Choose ‘Transcriber for WhatsApp’ to transcribe the voice note. (Express Photo) Choose ‘Transcriber for WhatsApp’ to transcribe the voice note. (Express Photo)

You will then see the message get transcribed in a little box, from where you can either copy the transcribed text or directly share it. If the app works well for you, consider paying for its ad-free version to make the process quicker.