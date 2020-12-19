WhatsApp: How to set Two-step verification on the messaging app

How to set Two-step verification on WhatsApp

As WhatsApp is one of the most widely used messaging apps in India, it is vital to enable two-step verification to protect your personal chats. WhatsApp allows you to set Two-step verification to offer to you additional security. It is important to use this feature as it will make it harder for an unauthorized user to access your WhatsApp account. Once you enable it, no one will be able to hack or access chats as for that WhatsApp will require a six-digit passcode that is created by the user. Here’s how you can set Two-step verification on WhatsApp.

How to enable two-step verification on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and press on the three-dotted icon, located on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: From the drop-down menu, go to Settings and tap on Account.

Step 3: Here, you see the Two-step verification option, which you need to press on. Next, you need to tap on Enable option.

Step 4: You will be then asked to enter a six-digit PIN of your choice and confirm it. Just make sure that you write down the pin somewhere as WhatsApp will ask you to enter this pin whenever you re-installing WhatsApp on your phone and registering your phone to open it. The messaging service sometimes asks you to enter the pin so that you don’t forget the pin.

You also get an option to add your email address. But, if you want to do that, you can then on tap Skip. Users are advised to add an email address as this allows will help you reset two-step verification in case you forget the pin.

Step 5: Once you enter the six-digit pin, you will be asked to re-enter it. You are done now.

If you want to disable two-step verification, then you need to follow the same steps. Just visit Settings > Account > Two-Step verification. Now, if you have enabled the option, then WhatsApp will show you disable option Two-Step Verification option. In the same window, you also get the option to change the previously registered pin or email address.

If you don’t want other people to see your WhatsApp messages when giving your device to anyone, then you can enable the fingerprint lock feature. If your smartphone has a fingerprint scanner, then you will see the option in the Settings section. For this, you just need to visit Settings > Account > Privacy >Scroll down and press on fingerprint lock > enable it. If you are already using the fingerprint sensor to unlock your phone, WhatsApp will still ask you to register your fingerprint. This way, only you will be able to access your WhatsApp chats.

