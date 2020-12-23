WhatsApp: How to send Christmas stickers to friends and family

How to send Christmas stickers to friends and family on WhatsApp

WhatsApp offers a lot of sticker packs, but for festival-based stickers, you need to rely on third-party apps. Christmas is almost here and you might be finding ways to send creative or beautiful stickers to your friends and family to wish them. To make it easier for you, we have tried a few third-party WhatsApp sticker apps and selected the best ones. We have mentioned the names of the apps below, which you can use to send holiday greetings. Read on to know more about how you can send some fun Christmas or New Year stickers on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: How to send Christmas stickers to friends

Step 1: Go to Google Play Store and type Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp.

Step 2: You will get a number of apps and you can choose any app as per your preference. We downloaded two apps, namely ‘Christmas Stickers for WhatsApp (WaStickersApp)’ and ‘Christmas Stickers Pack 2020 – WAStickersApps.’ You can download these two apps for sending a variety of Christmas stickers to friends and family. Once you have downloaded the apps, open it and you will find a lot of Christmas, New Year, and Thanksgiving stickers.

Step 3: In order to add the stickers to WhatsApp, you need to tap on the ‘+’ button, which is situated at the top right corner of stickers window.

Step 4: A small box will pop up saying “Would you like to add XXXXX to WhatsApp.” You then need to press on ‘ADD’ button.

Step 5: You will now see the new Christmas stickers in the WhatsApp app. To check, you just need to open WhatsApp and open the chat of the person you want to send to.

Step 6: Press on the smiley icon located on the typing bar, and then go to Stickers section. Here, you will notice the new Christmas stickers.

