WhatsApp has added a new Archived box on the top of the screen, which could be annoying for a lot of people. Now, you might be wondering why WhatsApp has added it on the top. So the answer to that question is very simple. WhatsApp doesn’t want you to forget that you have archived some chats.

When you receive new messages from archived chats, WhatsApp will display a number in the same box to inform you of some unread messages. You might have noticed a number next to the “Archived” text. It indicates how many archived individual or group chats have unread messages.

If you are seeing the Archived box on top of the screen, it means that all your archived chats will always remain hidden and you will never see a new message from archived chats. But you can always change that in the settings section. Keep reading to know more about it.

WhatsApp: How to remove Archived box from the top

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and tap on the Archived box, which is now located on top of the screen. WhatsApp will then open all your archived chats.

Step 2: Tap on the three-dotted icon. It is on the right of the “Archived” text. Tap again on “Archive settings.”

Step 3: Disable the “Keep Chats Archived” option. After disabling it, the Archived box will disappear from the top of the screen.

Disabling this option would mean that archived individual or group chats won’t stay archived when you receive a new message from that individual or group chat. If you want them to remain archived, then you shouldn’t disable the “Keep Chats Archived” option.