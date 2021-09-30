WhatsApp: How to message yourself to take notes

WhatsApp has a feature called “click to chat,” which lets you begin a chat with someone without having their phone number saved in your phone’s address book. This feature can be used to message on your own WhatsApp phone number to add notes or save some important information.

If you want to chat with an unknown person without saving their number, then you can follow the same process that we have mentioned below. But, note that you will only be able to start a chat that person’s phone number is active on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: How to message yourself to takes notes

Step 1: First you need to open any browser on your device. You need to make sure that you have active internet to complete this process.

Step 2: Now, you need to simply copy this “wa.me//” in the address bar and even add your WhatsApp phone number after that. You will also be required to add your country code before entering your mobile number because if you don’t do that the messaging app will then say your number is invalid. For instance, the Indian users can type “wa.me//91XXXXXXXXXX.”

Step 3: You will now be redirected to a WhatsApp page. You will see your phone number on the top and a box that reads, “Continue to Chat.” You need to click on that box.

Step 4: WhatsApp will display all your chats as well as your chat window. So, you can then begin messaging with yourself and add notes and other things that you would like to do.

It should be noted that the process is similar for both mobile and web versions.