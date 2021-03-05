WhatsApp: How to make video and voice calls on desktop and mobile

How to make video and voice calls on WhatsApp desktop and mobile

WhatsApp has finally added the ability to make voice and video calls via the desktop version of the app. However, there is no support for group calling and for this, you will have to use the mobile version of WhatsApp. The Facebook-owned company has at least confirmed that it will add this feature to group voice and video calls “in the future.” Read on to know more about the new WhatsApp feature.

How to make voice and video calls on WhatsApp desktop

Once you initiate a call on the desktop version, a standalone window will appear on the screen, which one will be able to resize as per their needs. WhatsApp users will always notice the call window on top of the screen, so that they can also chat or browse content online. WhatsApp noted that all voice and video calls on its app are end-to-end encrypted.

Step 1: You first need to download and install WhatsApp’s desktop app on your device.

Step 2: Once installed, open it and configure it by scanning the QR code using WhatsApp on your smartphone. For this, open WhatsApp app > tap on the three-dotted button > WhatsApp Web to scan.

Step 3: You can now access all your WhatsApp chats on the desktop version. Now, to make voice or video calls, click on the call icon, which is located on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 4: Hit the call button to initiate a voice or video call.

What do you need to make or receive calls on WhatsApp Desktop?

#Users need an audio output device and microphone for making voice and video calls.

#To make one-on-one video calls, your device should have a camera.

#You also need to have an active internet connection on your computer and smartphone. The call won’t go through your phone, but it needs to be online to establish the call.

#WhatsApp will ask you to grant permission for accessing your computer’s microphone and camera for making video calls. This is similar to the mobile version.

#WhatsApp Desktop calling is supported on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer, and macOS 10.13 and newer.

WhatsApp: How to enable voice and video calls on mobile app

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your mobile phone and head to any chat.

Step 2: To make one-on-one calls, you need to open the chat of the individual and tap on the call icon, which you will find on the top right corner. For group calls, just visit the particular group and tap on the call icon.

You then need to add members and initiate the call by tapping again on the video or voice call button. The mobile version only supports eight participants.