WhatsApp: How to get COVID-19 vaccination certificate in less than 60 seconds

You can now download your COVID-19 vaccination certificate from WhatsApp. Here, you don’t need to enter your reference ID and you will just be asked to enter OTP and then you will get your vaccine certificate.

Until now, users were only able to download the certificate via Aarogya Setu app. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp now lets you download the certificate. This bot was introduced back in March 2020 to help answer COVID-19 related questions and prevent misinformation around the coronavirus pandemic.

Once you get the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, then you will get the vaccine certificate. In case you are unaware, if you are planning to travel anywhere in India or outside the country, then you will be required to show your final vaccination certificate.

If you have the final vaccination certificate, then you won’t be required to do the COVID-19 test in some cases. Read on to know more about how you can download the COVID-19 vaccination certificate in less than 60 seconds.

How to get COVID-19 vaccination certificate on WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and drop a “Hi” message on this +91 9013151515 number. If you don’t already have this number, then you can save it as “Corona Helpdesk bot.”

Step 2: After you drop a message, the bot will display a list of topics related to COVID-19. In the list, you will see “Download Certificate” written in the second line. So, just type “2” and send.

Step 3: The bot will again display three options, so you just need to type and send “3.” The third option says that you want to download the vaccine certificate.

Step 4: An OTP will then be sent to your number, which you will be required to send on the chat.

Note: If your WhatsApp number is different from the one you registered on CoWin to get vaccinated, then you will not get OTP. So then you will have to download the certificate from the Arogya Setup app.

Step 5: Once you enter the OTP, the bot will display the names of individuals that are registered on the CoWIN website with the number.

Step 6: You now need to type the number of the user whose vaccine certificate you want to download. The bot will then send the vaccine certificate on WhatsApp in a PDF format.