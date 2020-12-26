WhatsApp already offers multiple sticker packs, but what if you want to create your own sticker packs? There are a number of ways to create fun and creative WhatsApp stickers. While you can use any photo editing apps to create stickers, we suggest you download the ‘Sticker Maker’ app, which will help create stickers within two minutes. Alternatively, you can also use ‘Sticker Studio – WhatsApp Sticker Maker’ app. If you don’t want to create your own WhatsApp stickers, then you will find several third-party sticker apps on Play Store, that you can use to send 2021 New Year stickers. If you would like to create your stickers, then follow these steps.

WhatsApp: How to create your own 2021 New Year stickers

Step 1: You first need to download the ‘Sticker Maker’ app from Google Play Store.

Step 2: Open the app and tap on ‘Create a new stickerpack.’

Step 3: You will be asked to enter the name of the sticker pack and add an author name for the pack. The latter basically means that you can add your name if you want to take credit for creating the stickers.

Step 4: The app allows you to add 15 stickers in every pack. In order to create your own WhatsApp sticker, you need to tap on any of the boxes. You will then get a few options, including Take Photo, Open Gallery, Select File and more. You can tap on Open Gallery if you want to create stickers using the photos stored in the phone’s Gallery. The app even gives you the option to instantly click a picture of anything and then create a sticker of it. You also have the option to select images from your file manager.

Step 5: Once you tap on ‘Open gallery,’ select any photo for creating a sticker. You will then get the option to cut the picture into a shape. There is also a Freehand option, which you can select to draw a shape manually or crop the sticker. Once you are done with cropping, the app will give you the option to add outline or text. After adding this, you can then tap on ‘Save Sticker.’

Step 6: Now to use all the 2021 New Year stickers in WhatsApp, you will have to tap on ‘Add to WhatsApp.’ You will see a confirmation message on screen once it’s been added. Do note that you need to create at least three stickers to add the Stickerpack to WhatsApp.

Step 7: Now open WhatsApp, tap on the emoji icon and tap on stickers icon, which is located at the bottom right corner. Here, you will see your new sticker pack.

You can delete the sticker pack from WhatsApp by pressing on the “+” icon, located in the stickers section. Then go to ‘My Stickers’ section and you will see your sticker pack on the top with a dustbin icon. You can delete the pack by tapping on it and can add it anytime via the Sticker Maker app.