WhatsApp: How to check which chat is consuming most storage space

It is almost impossible to not find the WhatsApp app on the phones of Indians. This is one of the most popular messaging apps all over the world. Its parent company Facebook just recently revealed that the messaging service delivers 100 billion messages a day, which is huge. These chats include not just text messages, but also images, audio files, and videos. This takes a lot of storage space.

Needless to say, WhatsApp is the main culprit when it comes to high-level storage consumption. This mainly happens if you are a part of a bunch of groups, then your storage space is bound to get full in no time. If you have enabled the “Media auto-download” option, then you might be annoyed about WhatsApp filling up your storage space at a rapid pace. We believe it is better to clear unnecessary chats regularly or these will bloat the backup size. WhatsApp offers a feature that allows you to check which chat is eating most of your storage space. Read on to know more about it.

WhatsApp: How to see which chat is eating storage space

WhatsApp on Android:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app and tap on the three-dotted icon, which is located on the top right corner of the screen. You then need to go to Settings.

Step 2: Tap on the “Data and Storage Usage” option. Here you will be able to find who all are using up your phone storage.

Step 3: This option will be available in Storage Usage. Once you tap on it, you will witness all your WhatsApp chats. You can open any chat and the app will give details on how many photos, videos, Gifs, and other files have taken up storage space. WhatsApp also gives “Free up space” option at the bottom of the screen. So, if you feel like deleting the media, you can do that right away. If you want to check what all photos or videos a particular chat has, then you need to visit the profile of the individual or group.

WhatsApp on iPhone:

Step 1: Open the messaging app and visit the Settings section.

Step 2: Next, you need to tap on the “Data and Storage Usage” option.

Step 3: Scroll down and you will find the “Storage Usage” option.

