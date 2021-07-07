WhatsApp: Here’s how you can check if someone blocked you

WhatsApp allows you to block or report anyone who is sending problematic content or spam. If you don’t like someone, then you can simply block a person and stop getting messages, calls, and status updates from certain contacts. But, there are people who want to know if there were blocked on WhatsApp. While the messaging doesn’t alert you on this, there are some indicators that let you know if someone blocked you on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp: How to find out if someone blocked you

If someone blocks you on WhatsApp, then you won’t be able to see that contact’s last seen or online status in the chat window. The messaging app will also not show you the individual’s profile photo. In this case, there are chances that you are not blocked and the person has just uploaded a profile picture.

You can look for other signs as well. If you have sent messages to the contact who has blocked, then WhatsApp will always show one check mark and never a tick double tick. In case you are not aware, one tick means that your message has been sent from your side and a double tick indicates that your message has been delivered to the individual.

If for some reason you are not able to check via these signs, then you can try and make a video or voice call to that contact on WhatsApp. If you are not able to place a call, then it means that you have been blocked by the person. “Any calls you attempt to place will not go through,” the Facebook-owned company said.

If you see all of the above-mentioned indicators for a contact, this could mean that the user has blocked you. For privacy reasons, WhatsApp doesn’t send you alerts when someone blocks you. “We have made this intentionally ambiguous in order to protect your privacy when you block someone. Thus, we cannot tell you if you are being blocked by someone else,” the company said.