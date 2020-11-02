WhatsApp: How to add contacts using QR code

WhatsApp lets you add new contacts in the easiest way possible. There are several ways to immediately add a contact on the messaging app. You just need to scan the QR code to add any individual. Saving a person’s number on your phone’s address book and then searching for it in your WhatsApp contact list could be a little annoying sometimes.

If you want to immediately send a message to an unknown person, then the best way is to scan the individual’s WhatsApp QR code. This is a convenient way of adding anyone if you’re with them in person and cuts the extra step of adding contacts to the list. It is better to scan the QR code than typing the mobile number of the person. Once you scan the QR code, WhatsApp will immediately open the chat of the respective person. There you also get Block or Add options. Later on, if you want to add the individual to your contact list, then you can do that.

There are three methods of how you can add WhatsApp contacts using QR code. You can try these and see which one is more convenient for you.

Method 1:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app and tap New Chat, which is located on the bottom right corner.

Step 2: Tap New Contact > Add via QR code. Hold your device over the QR code to scan or tap the Photos icon on the bottom of the screen and select the WhatsApp QR code from your Photos.

Step 3: Just tap on Add to Contacts.

Method 2:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp and head to the Settings section.

Step 2: Tap the QR icon, which is displayed next to your name. You just need to tap on Scan and then select “Ok.”

Step 3: Hold your device over the QR code to scan and then tap Add to Contacts.

Method 3:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp, visit Settings, and tap the QR icon displayed next to your name. Alternatively, you can also do this by going to the New Contact screen.

Step 2: Tap Scan, and then tap the Photos icon on the bottom of the screen.

Step 3: Select the WhatsApp QR code from your photos and tap Add to Contacts.

