WhatsApp group voice, video calls: How to start, add participants and more

WhatsApp, which is one of the largest messaging apps worldwide is quite active when it comes to adding new features. It recently added support for call waiting on iOS. Prior to this, among the most noted features that it rolled out is group voice and video calls, available for Android as well as iOS users of the app.

A total of four people can be added in group calls on WhatsApp including the person who started the call. This means the person who started the call can add up to three people from his contact list to a group call.

WhatsApp group calls are useful in scenarios where someone wants to talk to their different friends, family members, etc sitting at different places, all at once. All calls on WhatsApp including group voice and video calls are end-to-end encrypted. We take a look at what are group calls, how to start group video, voice calls and add participants to it:

What is WhatsApp group voice, video calls?

WhatsApp group voice/video call is essentially voice/video call with more than one person at the same time. WhatsApp has its largest user base in India, which means a lot of people rely on it to message, make calls, etc and so group voice and video call feature was highly anticipated. WhatsApp finally added the functionality in July last year.

Apart from end-to-end encryption, WhatsApp also said that that the calling has been designed to work reliably around the world in different network conditions, which could be pretty useful in countries like India where connectivity is not always fast.

WhatsApp group voice call: How to start, add participants

As mentioned previously, WhatsApp allows for adding up to four people in a group call. To start a group call, you will need to first initiate a one-on-one call with any of the participants. Once the call is connected, more people can be added in it.

So, open any of the contacts you wish to add in the group call and tap the voice call or phone icon from the menu on the top. Once the call is connected, you will notice an add participant icon on top right of the screen. Click on the icon to choose a second person from your contact list. A third person can be added in a similar manner.

After the fourth person is connected, the add participant icon gets disabled, which means you can not add more people to the call. During a group voice call, profile pictures of all participants will be displayed on the screen. All participants will have the option of quitting the group call at any point of time they wish to.

WhatsApp group video call: How to start, add participants

The rules for WhatsApp video calls remain the same as up to four participants can be added. To start a group video call, you will again need to first start a one-on-one call with a contact and then add participants using the icon on the top right of the chat screen. In the case of video calls, the chat screen will be divided to show all participants. Just like voice calls, the add participant icon gets disabled after the fourth person is connected on the call.