WhatsApp gets new features: Payments Backgrounds, Chat History transfer, and more

WhatsApp is adding new features to its app to offer users a better experience. The Facebook-owned has added a Payments Backgrounds feature. The messaging service has rolled out one more feature which allows iOS users to transfer chat history to an Android phone. WhatsApp now even lets you send disappearing photos and re-join calls. Keep reading to know more about the new features.

Payments Backgrounds

WhatsApp has announced that users in India can now add Payments Backgrounds while sending money to friends and family through the messaging app. WhatsApp says this feature has been designed for India, and it helps people easily convey a feeling along with sending money.

“The core idea of this feature update is to create a more personalised experience for the sender as well as the receiver by adding an element of expression when friends and family exchange money. Whether it is friends splitting the bill after a meal, sending money to near and dear ones as a token of your love or gifting your sister on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, payment backgrounds make sending money personal and brings alive the story behind every payment,” the company said.

iOS beta gets chat history transfer feature

WhatsApp has also released the chat history feature for iOS users. WaBetaInfo reported that those who are using 2.21.160.16 iOS beta version will be able to see this feature. You will find this in the Settings section > Chats. Here, there is a “Move chats to Android” option. XDA Developers reported that one will be able to shift their WhatsApp data from an iPhone to a phone using a Lightning to USB-C cable.

It is important to note that WhatsApp is yet to make the chat history transfer feature available for Android users. Currently, only those who are using the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Galaxy Z Flip 3 can use this feature. Users will be able to move their voice notes, photos and conversations if they choose to switch mobile operating systems.

View Once feature

WhatsApp just recently added the disappearing photos feature to the stable version of the app. So, if you haven’t tried it yet, then can check it out now. WhatsApp is calling this feature – “View Once.” When you send a photo using this feature, then it will disappear once the receiver opens it and leaves the chat. But, you will have to select View Once media each time you want to send a view once photo or video.

To use this feature, just ppen WhatsApp and tap on the attachment icon. Then, go to Gallery and select the photo or video you want to send to your contact. After selecting it, you will see a clock-like icon in the ‘Add a caption’ bar, just tap on it to enable the View Once feature. Once you enable it, the app will show a message saying “Photo set to View Once.” You can then send disappearing photos to your friends and family members.

Re-join calls

WhatsApp now even lets you re-join any call that you had to hang up or you might have missed. The joinable calls feature makes it possible for people to join group calls when they can by simply going to the app’s ‘Calls’ tab.