Here are all the features WhatsApp added this week

This week, WhatsApp added several new features to its app. The Facebook-owned company redesigned the storage management tool. The improved version makes it easier for users to delete unnecessary photos, videos, documents and other files. WhatsApp finally introduced the disappearing messages feature, but there are a few issues which will talk about in a bit. The messaging service also reworked on the “report a contact” feature, which is currently available for beta testers. The messaging service has also now enabled its payments feature for a larger number of audience. In case you missed one of these WhatsApp features, you can have a look at them below.

WhatsApp storage management tool

The improved version of the storage management tool is really great and useful. You can now view all the forwarded photos, videos, files in the section and delete them once for all. WhatsApp even lets you separately delete all the media of a separate chat. The previous version only showed you how much storage space a chat is eating and a “Free up” option at the bottom. In order to check what all photos or videos a particular chat has, you had to visit the profile of the individual or group.

Now, this is not the case. The latest version of the storage management tool lets you check all the media and then you can decide whether you want to remove or keep them. WhatsApp even has a dedicated section, which shows a number of files larger than 5MB. The improved version saves a lot of time and makes it very much easier for you to delete unnecessary data to make space for more important memories. You will find the storage management tool in Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage.

WhatsApp disappearing messages

WhatsApp has rolled out disappearing messages feature and it was expected to be similar to Telegram, but this is not the case. You are allowed to enable this feature for each chat window, but the messages will disappear after seven days. You can’t set a timer as to when you want the messages to disappear. One of the biggest issues is that users can copy the text or take screenshots of the messages within seven days. So, if a user is allowed to take a screenshot, then there is no point in messages getting disappeared after a particular time period.

Also, if your back up option is enabled, all the disappearing messages will be stored. These won’t be accessible after the user restores messages from it. One can enable the feature by visiting the profile of the individual or the group. If you forward disappearing messages to a new chat (which has the option disabled), then they won’t be removed.

Report a contact feature

WhatsApp has reworked this feature. Users can still report both regular and business WhatsApp accounts if they are spammed or harassed on the app, but soon you will also be asked to submit evidence. WhatsApp will ask you to share recent chat messages before it acts against any account. So if you report an account, you will get a message saying ‘Most recent messages from this user will be forwarded to WhatsApp.’ Currently, you get the option to report, block or add the person to contacts, and you don’t need to share chats if you choose to report a contact. WhatsApp is yet to make this feature live to all the users. If you are a beta tester and on the 2.20.206.3 Android version of the app, then you can see the feature.

WhatsApp Payments

As millions of users are on WhatsApp, you can now send or receive money via the messaging app. WhatsApp Payments feature will soon be hitting your device as the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has finally given a green signal for it. However, the payment service will only be released to 20 million WhatsApp users. This is because a 30 percent cap will be implemented on total payment volumes via each third party payments app starting January 1, 2021. After updating your app, you will find WhatsApp payments feature when you visit a chat of the person and go to attachment icon.

