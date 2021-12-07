WhatsApp Disappearing Messages FAQ: All you need to know about the new feature

WhatsApp now offers another feature that will come in handy for those who want more privacy. The new feature works by allowing users to set a default timer for all messages, which can now disappear within 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days after they’re sent. Here’s all you need to know about the new WhatsApp feature.

What is the WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature?

The new WhatsApp Disappearing messages feature lets users set a default timer for messages to delete themselves. This timer can be set to either 24 hours, 7 days, or 90 days. Users can use the feature in personal chats as well as group chats.

However, note that people can still bypass the new feature by taking screenshots, clicking pictures of the chat from another device

Who will be able to use WhatsApp Disappearing Messages?

The WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature is coming to both Android and iOS users. All phones that support WhatsApp will also support the new feature after updating to the latest version of the app.

How to enable WhatsApp Disappearing Messages?

To enable WhatsApp Disappearing Messages, go to WhatsApp Settings > tap Account > Privacy > Default message timer and select a duration. You can also turn the feature on by default here for all chats.

After the duration is set, users may tap on the contact name of any chat, personal or group, and set disappearing messages ‘on’ or ‘off’ there manually, if you only want to use the feature for some chats and not all of them.

Will my messages disappear from everywhere?

No. Even after you have turned the feature on, messages that have been auto-deleted may still be visible in the notification panel if they still haven’t been opened yet. Moreover, if a message is quote-replied before it is deleted, some or all of the original message will still be visible in the quoted text.

If the disappearing message is forwarded to another chat, it will not automatically disappear from there either, unless the other chat also has the same disappearing settings.

How will disappearing messages behave with chat backups?

If a user creates a backup before a message disappears, the disappearing message will be included in the backup. However, disappearing messages will be deleted when a user restores from a backup.

Which messages will the feature not affect?

The new WhatsApp Disappearing Messages feature will affect messages that have been sent out after the setting has been turned on. So any messages that have been sent before the feature was turned on, or after it has been turned off, are not affected by it. These messages will not automatically get deleted.