After dark mode these 5 WhatsApp features could be coming

WhatsApp Dark mode is now available for all Android and iOS users. WhatsApp Dark mode is now available for all Android and iOS users.

WhatsApp introduced the most awaited dark mode feature last week. The Facebook owned messaging platform tested dark mode for close to a year before rolling out to all users worldwide. The WhatsApp dark mode is available to both Android and iOS users and is expected to reach the web users very soon. I used the WhatsApp Dark mode and must say that it enhances the overall user experience drastically. Dark mode makes it easy for users to read messages at night which wasn’t very comfortable with “light” theme.

[How to enable] WhatsApp dark mode on Android phone, iPhone

Currently, WhatsApp is testing some more feature that will be available for all users in the months to come. Multiple device support, disappearing messages are among the many upcoming WhatsApp features. Here is the list of WhatsApp features coming soon.

Multiple device support

Right now WhatsApp users can use their account in only one device at a time. But with Multiple device support coming in soon users will be able to use one WhatsApp account in more than one device at the same time. This will be a very useful feature for people who use more than one phone. The messaging platform has been testing this feature for quite some time now. WhatsApp is yet to officially reveal when the feature will be rolled out.

Facebook support for Android

WhatsApp for Android already comes with fingerprint lock support. This feature lets users set a fingerprint lock for the app which will prevent others from checking WhatsApp messages without consent. WhatsApp is testing another security feature called Face Unlock for Android users. The feature is expected to roll out to all Android phones with Face ID support in the months to come. The feature will work similar to a phone’s face unlock. WhatsApp for iPhone already have this feature for a long time.

All WhatsApp features expected to come this year

Last seen for select friends option

WhatsApp already offers three options for Last Seen: “contacts” “everyone” or “only me”. The messaging platform is now working on a feature called “Last seen for select friends” which will allow users to share their last seen time only will some of their contacts while others will not be able to check it. WhatsApp hasn’t yet revealed when the feature will be rolled out to all users.

READ: How to keep WhatsApp messages locked | 7 useful WhatsApp tips and tricks | WhatsApp security features to enable right now

Disappearing messages

WhatsApp is working on the disappearing messages feature for quite some time now. The feature will work similar to Status that disappear automatically after 24 hours. The disappearing messages feature will allow WhatsApp users to set a time frame for a particular message post which the message will delete automatically.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

WhatsApp secure chat backups

WhatsApp is said to be testing a new security feature called secure their chat backups. Currently, WhatsApp lets users back up their chat history in iCloud and Google Drive but the backup files are not protected by WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption while in ‌cloud‌. The security feature will solve this problem and allow users to encrypt their chat history before uploading it to the cloud. No information on when this feature will be available to all users.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd