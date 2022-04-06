WhatsApp: Check deleted messages on OnePlus, Realme phones with this trick

There are third-party applications out there that let you check deleted messages on Android phones, but none of these are officially supported by WhatsApp. As a result, not all users are comfortable providing such apps with notification access.

However, if you have a recent OnePlus or Realme phone, a neat feature called Notification history lets you do this without using any third-party application. Here’s how.

What is Notification History?

Notification History is a software feature that you can find on custom skins like OxygenOS and Realme UI. Once turned on, Notification History keeps a log of all incoming notifications that pop up on your phone.

The main purpose of the feature is to check back on any notifications that you may have accidentally swiped away. Here’s how you can use this feature to your advantage.

Enabling and using Notification History

On any recent OnePlus or Realme device, open up the Settings app and go to the search bar and type ”Notification History”. This should open up the Notification History section in search results. Go into this setting and enable it. That’s pretty much it.

Here’s how you can enable Notification History. (Express Photo) Here’s how you can enable Notification History. (Express Photo)

Now if you ever pick up your phone and see ‘This message was deleted’ pop up in your notification bar, all you need to do is find the ‘History’ button on the left below the last notification in your notification panel.

Here’s how you can access the Notification History log once enabled. (Express Photo) Here’s how you can access the Notification History log once enabled. (Express Photo)

Once clicked on, the History section will open up and you will be able to see logs of all recent notifications, including the deleted one. Note that the feature will be able to recover messages sent after it has been turned on, and anything that has been deleted before is lost forever.

How it works

The notification logs maintains not just logs of incoming notifications, but also the contents of each notification. This means that if someone sends you a text message on WhatsApp, and later deletes it, the notification log for that message still retains the now deleted contents (which were already captured by the feature).

Want to check deleted messages but don’t have a Realme or OnePlus phone? Click here to know how you can still recover deleted messages on other smartphones.