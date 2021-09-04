WhatsApp chat history transfer from iPhone to Samsung phone is now possible: Here’s how

If you’re moving from an iPhone to a Samsung device, you can now transfer your account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media and settings. The company has announced this in a blog post and has also noted that you can only do the migration during initial setup of your new Samsung device.

Read on to know more about how you can transfer WhatsApp chats from an iPhone to a Samsung phone.

What you need to transfer WhatsApp chat history from iPhone to a Samsung phone:

iPhone users should be using WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or greater version and the Samsung users should be on Android version 2.21.16.20 or greater version on their new device. The transfer takes place via a USB-C to Lightning cable, so you will require one of those as well to migrate your chat history.

You will also have to use the same phone number on the new device as the old device. Samsung users need to make sure that they are using SmartSwitch app version 3.7.22.1 or greater.

This feature is available on any Samsung device running Android 10 or higher. WhatsApp says that “your new Android device must be factory new or reset to factory settings” to allow the migration.

How to migrate WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Samsung

Step 1: First, you need to turn on your Samsung phone and connect by cable to your iPhone when prompted.

Step 2: Follow the Samsung Smart Switch experience. When prompted, scan the QR code displayed on the new device using the iPhone’s camera.

Step 3: Tap Start on your iPhone, and wait for the process to complete.

Step 4: Continue setting up your new Samsung.

Step 5: When you reach the home screen, open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Step 6: Tap Import when prompted, and allow the process to complete. After that, you need to finish activating your new device and you will then see your WhatsApp chats.

Note: The company noted that your old device will still have your data unless you choose to wipe it or delete WhatsApp. The service also says all your personal messages will get transferred, but the peer to peer payment messages will not be migrated. WhatsApp also reported that the call history won’t get transferred from an iPhone device to a Samsung device.

Furthermore, WhatsApp has confirmed that the feature will soon be available on more Android devices.