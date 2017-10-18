WhatsApp brings new live location sharing feature, will help users share location in real time

WhatsApp the Facebook-owned social networking platform has introduced a new feature which is extremely helpful to users overnight. WhatsApp on Tuesday introduced a new feature which will help users share their location with friends and family in real-time. This is a good feature as users can keep a tab on their friends and families until they reach their destination making people know that their friends and family members are safe.

“Whether you’re meeting up with friends, letting loved ones know you’re safe, or sharing your commute is a simple and secure way to let people know where you are,”

said the company in a blog post.

With this new feature is intended to work as a safety kit for users. With the help of this feature, users can keep a check on their friends and families, if they are safe or not. If the users are stuck somewhere or not going from the usual route their friends and families can check on them by calling or texting.

The company has started rolling out the new feature for both Android and iOS and will be available to all the users in the coming weeks.

Here’s how you can start sharing real-time location with people