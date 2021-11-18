WhatsApp adds 5 new features for beta testers: Here’s everything you need to know

WhatsApp is offering a lot of features that may not be immediately visible to all the beta testers of Android and iOS. The platform has added new features to its app, including a new custom privacy option and the ability to pause and resume voice message recordings. The popular messaging service has also made changes to ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature. Here’s everything you need to know.

Unknown Business Accounts

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature, which is called “Unknown Business Accounts.” As the name suggests, users will now get to know when an unknown business account contacts you on the messaging app. This is not a new feature and WhatsApp has just changed its placement to offer users a better experience and understanding of whom they are chatting with.

So, when you get a message from an unknown business account, WhatsApp will display an alert message at the bottom of the chat, after which you can either add that business number to your contact list or block it. This feature is currently available for Android beta testers, as per WaBetaInfo.

Pause and Resume voice recordings

WhatsApp has also added the ability to pause and resume voice message recordings while they are being recorded on the app. This could be a useful feature as there are times when you are not able to record a voice message in one go. After recording one voice message, users will now see another record button, which is basically a resume button for recording the voice message. The new feature is reportedly visible to those who are using the 2.21.230.16 beta version of iOS.

WhatsApp is changing Delete button options

A recent WaBetaInfo report showed that WhatsApp is planning to extend the time limit for the ‘Delete for Everyone’ feature. It suggests that the company has increased the time limit of this feature to an indefinite period. The new change is currently not visible to everyone and was found in WhatsApp’s v2.21.23.1 Android beta version. Currently, the app offers a one-hour time limit to delete a message.

New Privacy option

WhatsApp has added a new privacy option for its beta users. There is now a new “My contacts except” option, which lets you select those contacts whom you don’t want to see your profile photo. With this feature, the service is giving users more control over their privacy.

One of WaBetaInfo reports suggested that the same option will also be offered for “Last Seen” and “About status” features. Currently, WhatsApp only displays two options, one of them lets you hide your information from everyone and the other one lets you hide from unsaved contacts.

WhatsApp HD Photos

WhatsApp is also working on a feature called HD Photos. As the name suggests, it will let users share quality photos. Currently, this feature is available for Android beta testers. The messaging app is giving three different options, including Best quality, Data Saver mode, and an Auto mode. This feature will likely help a lot of users as the messaging app is used by many users to exchange photos and WhatsApp heavily compresses them.

As per a report published by WaBetaInfo, the first “Best quality” option will let you send very high-quality images. However, it should be noted that the photos will still be compressed even after using this feature, and the only difference is that the compression will be lower.