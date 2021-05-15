WhatsApp 2021 privacy policy deadline today: What happens if you don’t accept and other details

WhatsApp’s 2021 privacy policy update deadline is here, and users will now have to accept it or they will lose access to all the features and chat list in the coming weeks. The solution to this is either you accept the policy or switch to a different messaging app. WhatsApp will not delete the accounts if people don’t accept the policy, but they will gradually limit the features.

Just recently, WhatsApp told Delhi High Court that users can stop using the app if they don’t want to accept the new privacy policy. The company told the court that it is not forcing any user to accept the policy. So, what happens if you don’t accept it and continue to use the messaging app? Read on to find out.

What will happen if you don’t accept it?

If you don’t accept the new privacy policy of WhatsApp, then you will slowly lose access to most of the features. Starting tomorrow, WhatsApp will start sending the reminder to accept the new policy, and after a few weeks, the company will disable some of the features for those who don’t accept the update.

WhatsApp will then start sending “persistent reminders.” Once this starts, users won’t be able to access their WhatsApp chat list and they will only be able to answer or make incoming voice or video calls. You will be able to read or reply to messages when a WhatsApp notification hits your phone.

After a few weeks of limited functionality if you don’t accept the privacy policy, then you will lose access to make or receive incoming calls. The messaging service will also stop sending messages and calls to your phone. So, you will have to decide whether you want to use WhatsApp or switch to any other platform.

Planning to delete WhatsApp and download data? Here’s how to do it

The below-mentioned steps are for Android phones. You can follow the same steps for iOS too. Once you delete it, you won’t be able to access your Whatsapp account. The Facebook-owned company says it takes up to 90 days to delete your WhatsApp information.

Step 1: You first need to open WhatsApp and tap on the three-dotted icon, which is located on the top right corner.

Step 2: Tap on Settings, visit the Account section and then tap on Delete my account option.

Step 3: You then will be required to enter your mobile number and tap on Delete My Account.

Step 4: You will be asked to select a reason for why you want to delete your account in the dropdown.

Step 5: Tap on Delete my account.

You export all your personal chats to any third-party app. All you need to do is open the chat of an individual, and tap on the three-dotted button. You then need to tap again on More and select Export chat. Here, you will be asked if you also want to include all the files, photos, videos and other media you exchanged with your friend. Once you tap on ‘Include media,’ you get the option to export chat to Google Drive, Gmail, or to any other app.

WhatsApp Alternatives

Several users have already switched to other messaging apps, including Telegram and Signal. Currently, these are the two trusted messaging apps that you can consider trying right now. It is important to note that Telegram offers end-to-end encryption for only secret chats and one-on-one video or voice calls. Those concerned about security will have to enable the secret chat mode if the user wants to make use of end-to-end encryption. Telegram’s founder Pavel Durov has already explained why the app does not offer end-to-end encryption for all the chats. This is to allow these chats to be backed up in Telegram’s own secure cloud storage. You can read more about it here.

Alternatively, you can install Signal, which is also a private messaging app. This is one of the best apps when it comes to privacy features. Signal also offers end-to-end encryption for all the chats. Unlike WhatsApp, Signal does not support third-party backups and all the data is stored locally on your device. It can be accessed across different platforms – Android, iOS, iPad, Mac, Windows and Linux.