What’s new in Xiaomi Redmi 5 over Xiaomi Redmi 4?

Xiaomi has taken the wraps off its Xiaomi Redmi 5 in China starting at 799 Yuan (approximately Rs 7,795). The company officially joins the bezel-less display bandwagon before the year ends.

The successor to Xiaomi Redmi 4 (Review), Redmi 5 features a few noticeable upgrades in terms of display resolution, chipset and internals. Both the smartphones target a similar audience, but Redmi 5 has technically better specifications to offer compared to Redmi 4.

So, without much rummaging, let’s take a look at what’s new in Xiaomi Redmi 5 over Redmi 4.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Vs Redmi 4 Display

The key difference, Xiaomi Redmi 5 features a 5.7-inch Full View HD+ display with 1440 x 720pixel resolution. The Redmi 4, meanwhile, has a smaller rather a standard 5-inch HD display with 1280 x 720pixel resolution.

While Xiaomi has trimmed down the side bezels on the Redmi 5 to give enough room up front, users can consume more content thanks to 18:9 aspect ratio. Grievously, neither of the handsets offer any kind of screen protection.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Vs Redmi 4 Hardware, Software

Xiaomi Redmi 5 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450, a noteworthy upgrade over Snapdragon 435 baked underneath Redmi 4. The chipset on Redmi 5 is paired with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics.

The Redmi 4, on the other hand, packs Adreno 505 GPU for graphics. With a better graphics performance, Redmi 5 appears to have the edge over Redmi 4.

On the software front, Redmi 5 runs Android Nougat OS with Xiaomi’s custom ROM iteration MIUI 9 layered on top. The Redmi 4, meanwhile, was announced with MIUI 8 based on Android Marshmallow.

The software experience on Redmi 5 is expected to more advanced and intuitive compared to Redmi 4, thanks to MIUI 9.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 Vs Redmi 4 Camera



Xiaomi Redmi 5, similar to Redmi Y1, targets selfie enthusiasts. Interestingly, Redmi 5 features a soft LED flash module up front on the for low-light selfies.

It has the similar 5MP sensor as that of Redmi 4, but the latter lacks a front-facing flash support.

Although we have discussed some of the notable upgrades so far, Xiaomi has trimmed down the battery capacity and rear camera specs when it comes to Redmi 5.

That said, Xiaomi Redmi 5 has a significantly smaller 3300mAh battery compared to the Redmi 4 that carries a large 4100mAh battery under the hood.

Further, Xiaomi has slightly waned the pixel count on the Redmi 5. It now features a 12MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash. Xiaomi Redmi 4, however, has a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash support.

Unlike Redmi 4, Redmi 5 comes in two memory configurations – 2GB RAM with 16GB storage and 3GB RAM with 32GB storage.