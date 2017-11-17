What’s new in OnePlus 5T over OnePlus 5

Highlights Minimal bezel display arrives

OnePlus 5 soon after its launch received severe backlash for imitating Apple’s iPhone 7 Plus design and tampering with the software to gain good benchmark scores. But these accusations were put to rest (to an extent) when reviewers pattered good words on the phone’s sleek design and solid performance.

Just 5 months after the launch of it’s previous flagship, OnePlus has now released a slightly refined version of the OnePlus 5 under the moniker OnePlus 5T, with a few upgrades in terms of hardware and design. Let’s take a look at what has changed in the newest member of the OnePlus family as compared to its predecessor.

OnePlus finally took on this year’s popular smartphone trend- the minimal bezel display. The new OnePlus 5T has an elongated 6-inch AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has 1080×2160 pixels stretched across the display with 402 ppi pixel density. Its predecessor OnePlus 5 meanwhile features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1080×1920 pixel resolution with almost similar pixel density.

OnePlus 5T features a 6-inch minimal bezel display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Upgraded Dual Rear Cameras

While the performance and design of the OnePlus 5 impressed many, the smartphone still missed the spot with its imaging sensors which was its major USP (the first OnePlus phone to feature dual lenses). However, OnePlus seems to have put this aspect in priority list on the new 5T by improving the aperture on the 2nd lens too. The OnePlus 5T still has 20+16 megapixel units at the back. But now the f/1.7 wide aperture has been extended to both the lenses. The dual cameras on the phone come with EIS support, phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash.

The OnePlus 5T now packs 20MP dual rear sensors

The OnePlus 5, on the other hand, has a 16MP wide-angle lens with the same aperture like the OnePlus 5T and a 20MP secondary telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture. The two sensors have 1.12µm and 1.0 µm pixels respectively.

OnePlus 5T circular fingerprint sensor

OnePlus has removed the hardware button on the OnePlus 5T to give more space for the display panel. The OnePlus 5 has a capsule-shaped home button at the front with fingerprint sensor (sheathed with a ceramic cover) embedded in it. This time around, OnePlus has integrated on-screen navigation buttons and moved the fingerprint sensor to the rear panel. The OnePlus 5T now features a circular shaped fingerprint reader at back below the dual rear camera.

OnePlus 5T features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

While the Chinese handset maker has added a FullView display, replaced the fingerprint scanner and changed the camera aperture on its new smartphone, other features and specifications on the OnePlus 5T remain the same. The phone ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, it is fueled by Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 835 chipset and packs up to a whopping 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The design is also almost identical if you look from the rear side, with antenna lines running along the curvature. The phone retains the standard 3.5mm audio jack and USB-Type C port for charging.

The pricing hasn’t changed either. While there were rumours that the OnePlus 5T may sport a slightly higher price tag, the company has done a good job of releasing their new phone at exactly the same price as it’s predecessor. You can buy the OnePlus 5T in India from 21 November onwards for Rs 32,999 (6GB RAM/64GB storage) and Rs 37,999 (8GB RAM/128GB storage).