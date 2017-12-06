What’s new in Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro over the Canvas Infinity

Micromax yesterday announced its latest smartphone under Canvas Infinity series, the Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro. The handset launched at a price of Rs 13,999 seems to be an upgrade over Canvas Infinity that they launched a few months ago.

Much like the Canvas Infinity, the Pro version flaunts a near bezel-less 18:9 display. While both the smartphones fall under the budget category, the Canvas Infinity Pro has more to offer (that’s why it is pricier than Canvas Infinity) in terms of hardware and imaging sensors. Let’s take a look at the new things that the home-grown smartphone maker has added on the Canvas Infinity Pro for a Rs 4000 premium.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro hardware and storage

In terms of SoC, the Canvas Infinity Pro fares slightly better compared to the Canvas Infinity. The former is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC, while the latter carries a quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset. Further, Micromax has packed in more RAM and storage on its new smartphone. The Canvas Infinity Pro now gets 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage as opposed to 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage on the non-pro version.

Micromax Canvas Infinity imaging sensors

Micromax has really bumped up the camera sensors on the Canvas Infinity Pro. That may be the main reason why the company is charging a little extra for this new handset. This time, Micromax has forked two imaging sensors up front with the main sensor sporting a 20MP unit while the second sensor has an 8MP unit with soft LED flash. There is a Super Pixel feature as well that combines multiple images to bring in a high-res image.

The Canvas Infinity meanwhile houses a single camera setup featuring a 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture. The front-facing camera has a real-time bokeh selfie and smile shot.

The rear camera on the Pro version has been upgraded as well. The Canvas Infinity Pro now comes with a 16MP rear camera sensor instead of a 13MP unit found on the Canvas Infinity. The camera app on the Infinity Pro comes pre-loaded with features like portrait mode, auto scene detection, face beauty mode, face gallery etc.

The Canvas Infinity features a single front camera sensor while the Infinity Pro comes with a dual front-facing camera. The Canvas Infinity features a single front camera sensor while the Infinity Pro comes with a dual front-facing camera.

Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro battery

The Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro comes with a slightly bigger battery capacity compared to the Canvas Infinity. The Infinity Pro is equipped with a 3000mAh battery while the Canvas Infinity packs a 2900mAh battery. Both smartphones, however, claim to offer a similar standby time of up to 420 hours on a single charge.

While these are the few differences that set the two handsets apart, there are a bunch of features common to both the phones. Both smartphones ship with Android Nougat 7.0 OS, have a dedicated microSD slot for expandable storage of up to 128GB. Further, the handsets feature a 5.7-inch Full Vision display with HD (1440 x 720 pixel) resolution with 18:9 aspect ratio.

In a nutshell, the Canvas Infinity Pro has some improved innards over the Canvas Infinity. But if you are budget conscious and do not need a dual front camera, and can compromise on a bit of RAM and internal storage, you should opt for the Canvas Infinity which sells for Rs 9,999. However, if you are a selfie-enthusiast and looking for a bit more processing power, you can head to Flipkart to purchase the new Micromax Canvas Infinity Pro. The new Micromax phone will be made available for purchase on the e-retail site starting today.