What is Flipkart Quick?

Flipkart has launched a new hyperlocal service, called ‘Flipkart Quick‘. The company claims that the service is aimed at providing customers with unmatched customer experience with its “wide selection, top-class quality and a new location mapping technology framework.” It states that the hyperlocal delivery model will help it tap new consumers by widening the accessibility of products and ensuring quick delivery using Flipkart hubs, where people can also place their orders.

Let’s take a look at a few questions you might have about the service.

What type of products will be made available via Flipkart Quick?

The company claims that with Flipkart Quick, it will be able to deliver consumers a handpicked assortment of more than 2,000 products. Categories of products made available will vary from Grocery, Fresh, Dairy, Meat, Mobiles, Electronics Accessories, Stationery Items and Home Accessories in the first phase. The company will expand its product categories in later stages.

When can I order? And how much time will it take for the products to be delivered?

Customers looking to make a purchase can place their orders any time of the day and get their orders delivered between 6 AM to 12 AM. The company will charge a minimum delivery fee of Rs 29.

Customers as of now can choose to order in the next 90 minutes or they can book a 2-hour delivery slot.

Where will the Flipkart Quick service go live first?

Flipkart will first debut its Quick service in select locations in Bengaluru. These select locations include Whitefield, Panathur, HSR Layout, BTM Layout, Banashankari, KR Puram and Indiranagar.

What system will Flipkart use to locate customers?

The company will use a latitude and longitude approach instead of its traditional model of using a pin-code system to identify the delivery location. This will help the company speed up the last mile process and deliver with more accuracy and lower chances of mismatch or re-attempts.

