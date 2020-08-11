What is Android’s Nearby Share and how does it work?

Nearby Share uses Bluetooth to create a peer-to-peer Wi-Fi network between the devices

For years, Android users wished to have an AirDrop-like feature that let them quickly and easily share files between Android devices. Now Google has developed Nearby Share for Android, a feature that works similar to Apple AirDrop. If you wish to try out Google’s Nearby Share feature, there is good news. Just last week, Google started rolling out the feature in beta.



Here’s how to use Android’s Nearby Share to send photos, videos, link and contacts and more from one Android device to another.

What is Nearby Share?

Nearby Share is an easy and simple way to send files between two Android devices. This particular feature is handy when you are close to a person you would like to send across files. Keep in mind that the feature only works when users are in close proximity.

How does Nearby Share work?

Like Apple’s AirDrop, Nearby Share uses a Bluetooth connection to create a peer-to-peer Wi-Fi network between the devices. That means you don’t need to be connected to Wi-Fi or data pack to use Nearby Share. You do have to turn on Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, however. The big advantage of Nearby Share is that it will still work even when you are completely offline.

Does my phone support Nearby Share?

Nearby Share works with devices that support Android 6.0 or higher. But for now, Google says the feature is in the testing phase and select Google Pixel and Samsung phones support Nearby Share. We tried the Nearby Share on our Pixel 3XL and it worked. To use Nearby Share, we installed the Google Play Services beta on our phone. Once the update is available, you will be able to install in minutes.

How do you use Nearby Share?

To use the Nearby Share feature, head to your phone’s Settings, scroll down to Google, tap on Device connections, and you should see Nearby Share. Whenever you want to send videos or photos to a person next to you, open the file and tap on the share icon. You will notice Nearby Share. Choose the device you wish to send the file, tap on contact and then tap send. Remember that you can use Nearby Share only with people in your contacts list. Plus, you can only share files when you contact has verified their Google account with a phone number. So yes, Nearby Share isn’t as simple as AirDrop.

