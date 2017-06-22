What has changed in the OnePlus 5 from the OnePlus 3T?

OnePlus latest flagship, OnePlus 5 has officially made it way to India today. While its previous flagship received massive applauds for delivering high-end specifications at no so expensive price, OnePlus 5 has also been able to garner positive response at its stamping ground.

While the new model is a bit more pricier from its predecessor, the question here remains is what changes has OnePlus brought to the new OnePlus 5 to make it another flagship killer in the premium smartphone arena. Let’s start with design of the two models from the Chinese OEM

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T design

At first glance, the new OnePlus 5 appears to have copied Apple’s premium smartphone iPhone 7 Plus design. To some extent the OnePlus 5 does look familiar to the iPhone 7 Plus but that is not a major deal breaker. The new flagship model now comes with smooth curved edges and is sleeker than its previous iteration. The ‘flagship killer’, OnePlus 3T however has squared-off design and is 0.10mm thick than the OnePlus 5. Moreover, the antenna lines now run along the perimeter in the latest flagship instead of straight antenna lines that were seen on the OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T Processor

The OnePlus 3T came with the high-end Snapdragon 821 processor at its launch (the latest SoC at that time) and OnePlus has brought similar flavor on the OnePlus 5 by integrating the latest Snapdragon 835 chipset on the device. The processor on the new OnePlus smartphone is coupled with Adreno 540 GPU and the company claims that it will be 25 percent more powerful compared to the OnePlus 3T. Besides the Snapdragon 835 processor on the OnePlus 5 is fabricated with ‘10-Nanometer design’ promising enhanced battery life and faster performance.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T Camera

The camera on the OnePlus 5 is the major highlight of the new smartphone. OnePlus has implemented dual rear camera setup on its latest flagship making it the first smartphone from the company to sport dual lenses. The handset comes with a 16MP Sony IMX398 sensor with a slightly wider aperture f/1.7 to fill in more light to your captured shots along with a 20MP telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture. On the contrary, OnePlus 3T has a single rear lens that comes with a f/2.0 aperture. The camera app on the new OnePlus device also has a portrait mode that will add bokeh effect and blur the background of an image. OnePlus says the AF on the OnePlus 5 to be ’40 percent faster’ than that in the OnePlus 3T. The manual mode on the OnePlus 5 has been refreshed and users can now tweak shutter speed, ISO, focus, White balance as per their need.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T RAM/storage

While OnePlus 3T was introduced with 6GB RAM along with 64GB/128GB storage, the new OnePlus 5 packs a massive 8GB of RAM paired with 128GB storage. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. With such whopping gigabytes of RAM, users will have the flexibility to run numerous apps. The LPDDRX4 RAM on the OnePlus 5 is said to offer 20 percent more efficiency and with the addition of UFS 2.1 dual lane technology OnePlus claims that transferring files will be much more smoother.

OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 3T battery

OnePlus 3T packs a slightly large 3400mAh battery, the powerhouse on the OnePlus 5 is 100mAh lower than its predecessor and now runs at 3300mAh. Although this would appear to be a downside on the new flagship, OnePlus says that the battery will deliver better performance. Both the phones carry Dash Charge support and OnePlus says that this technology will offer 29 percent fast charge compared Samsung adaptive fast charge technology.

Taking these points, one can say that the OnePlus 5 will indeed be a top-of-the-line Android smartphone that might undercut the competition. Though the new flagship might miss few ‘key things’ and the design might be a little uninspiring, but the price might help you forget the bad ingredients. If you are still confused our review might help you to make better purchase decision.