Here’s every OTT service Jio offers free to all of its JioFiber subscribers

Ahead of JioFiber’s commercial launch last year, it was touted that the service will disrupt the broadband market in a similar fashion to how Jio did in the telecom sector. However, the service when launched did not meet expectations and had plans similar to most competitors out there. Since then the company has come a long way, revising a few of its plans to offer more data and offering a free subscription to multiple OTT platforms like Zee5, Amazon Prime Video and more.

Here we will be taking a look at all the OTT services JioFiber provides its customers along with its broadband plans.

JioTV, JioCinema and JioSaavn

Reliance Jio along with all of its JioFiber plans including Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium offers users a free subscription to JioTV, JioCinema and JioSaavn. All of these OTT platforms are owned by Reliance Jio.

JioTV allows users to watch live TV along with a few other syndicated shows, JioCinema allows users to watch movies and JioSaavn allows users to listen to music.

Disney+ Hotstar

Apart from the Bronze plan all of the other plans under the JioFiber portfolio include a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Under the Disney+ Hotstar VIP allows users to view movies, Hotstar Specials, live sports and more.

SonyLIV

Just like Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV is also available free of cost to all users on the Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans. It provides users access to all of Sony’s own content (TV Shows and movies), live TV and syndicated shows.

Zee5

Jio recently announced that it is partnering with Zee5 to provide customers with access to the OTT platform. All JioFiber customers with either the Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum or Titanium plans are eligible to get this deal.

SunNXT and Voot

With all of its plans including and above the Silver tier, JioFiber is bundling the SunNXT OTT service free of charge. It lets users gain access to a slew of regional content. Apart from this, all of the same customers also get access to Viacom 18’s Voot OTT service, which comes with a lot of bundled content.

AltBalaji

AltBalaji is an OTT service that is known for its mature and steamy content. For the adults using JioFiber, Jio bundles the service free of charge along with its Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans.

HoiChoi

HoiChoi is also available with all Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans. It provides users with mainly international shows and movies.

Lionsgate Play, ShemarooME

Lionsgate Play, ShemarooME provides customers with access to the latest Bollywood movies and a few syndicated shows. It is available with all plans including and above Silver.

Amazon Prime Video

Along with its Gold, Diamond, Platinum and Titanium plans, the company provides customers with a free subscription to Amazon Prime Video. Inside of this, customer get free access to Amazon Prime Video’s catalogue of movies and shows. Apart from this, the company provides customers with access to its Prime Music service, Prime Reading service and much more.

JioFiber Bronze pack is priced at Rs 699 and provides users high-speed data of up to 350GB with speeds of up 100Mbps. The Silver plan offers up to 800GB of data with speeds of up to 100Mbps priced at Rs 849. The gold plan is priced at Rs 1,299 and it offers up to 1,750GB of data with speeds of up to 250Mbps. The Diamon plan priced at Rs 2,499 offers up to 4,000GB of data with speeds of up to 500Mbps. The Platinum and Titanium plans both have speeds of up to 1Gbps and are priced at Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499, respectively.

